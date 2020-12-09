Shop locally and don’t forget the forgotten

Published on: December 9, 2020

I think in most households, Thanksgiving didn’t look the same as last year. Now we’re facing the rest of the holiday season. I know my family is planning something different and small. But somehow, the list of gifts I need to buy isn’t getting any shorter, and I will probably spend the rest of the month battling the clock.

Speaking of gifts, one of our members called me the other day with a question. Her office is holding a secret Santa gift exchange. She wanted to know the best places around to get those gifts.

Of course, we discussed the obvious – gift certificates from one of our wonderful local restaurants – Apollo’s Bistro, Latitudes Apollo, BubbaQues, The Salty Shamrock, Fred’s Market, Smokeez BBQ and McDonalds, where I personally recommend the Happy Meal. And if you’re thinking food, you’ll also need some dessert from Jack’s Shack. And, of course, you cannot forget Boggs Jewelry and Harriet’s Flowers. All good choices.

But we kept going with the not so obvious: tickets to your favorite show or class at The Firehouse Cultural Center; Carol Day can help with your Tupperware needs; and Batteries Plus has more gift ideas than I can list – check out its store over off Cortaro Drive. And while you’re there, you’ve got to visit Your CBD store. Got a golfer in the family? Remember our golf courses and our golf cart sales and service businesses.

This year we just need to think outside the box. After all, it’s 2020 – we’ve all been thinking outside the box since March. Someone in your family hard of hearing? A+ Hearing Center would be glad to help out. What about a massage? You can get in touch with Connie’s Classic Touch and Robins Nest Body Works. And the list goes on and on.

As we talked a little bit more about her Secret Santa gift list, I realized we were talking about shopping with our chamber members. So, do you need help with your holiday gift list? Log onto our website: southhillsboroughchamber.com and check out our member list. Then shop away. And support our local businesses while delighting your giftees (I think that’s a word).

Now that I’ve helped finish up your shopping list – you can thank me later – I just have to remind you about the two gift-giving drives going on at the chamber. Remember, we are a Toys For Tots drop off spot. Stop by with any new and unwrapped gifts for kids who might not get a visit from Santa this year. And Our Giving Tree is accepting gifts for seniors in local nursing homes who are probably facing a gift-less Christmas without our help – call the chamber to find out what these seniors are needing.

Thanks for your continued support of our community. Please have a safe and happy holiday season.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.