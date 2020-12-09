SCC Emergency Squad plays huge role in Operation Toy Soldier

Published on: December 9, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Sun City Center Emergency Squad volunteers have collected holiday toys for children for about 15 years and donated them to various charitable organizations. But for the past five or so years, its assemblage of gifts has gone to Operation Toy Soldier, a nationwide initiative of Veterans Funeral Care, which provides toys to the children of deployed and nondeployed members of the military and the kids of soldiers who have recently returned home.

Before this year, the Sun City Center Emergency Squad’s toy collection always was amassed at its annual awards dinner each November, and it has grown considerably over time. Last fall, it culminated with 40 boxes of new, unwrapped toys. But after this year’s dinner was cancelled due to pandemic, the squad came up with a drop-off effort and netted 41 boxes of toys, plus two bicycles and helmets, including donations from members of the community.

The mountain of toys was picked up Nov. 29 by representatives of Operation Toy Soldier to be delivered to MacDill Air Force Base Dec. 19.

This annual effort is spearheaded annually by volunteer dispatcher Sheila Houlihan, who will celebrate 17 years with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad in January.

“I basically do a lot of begging,” she joked, acknowledging the squad’s 400-plus members have made it easy for her to coordinate the effort. It’s a role she relishes and one that’s appreciated by her fellow volunteers.

“Oh, my gosh! She’s like the Energizer Bunny,” said squad CFO Marty Gifford, in recognition of her work as a squad volunteer and coordinator of the toy drive. “She does a perfect job from start to finish.”

Operation Toy Soldier founder Jim Rudolph shares Gifford’s enthusiasm. “I don’t know how Sheila does it,” said the owner of Veterans Funeral Care in Clearwater. “The Sun City Center Emergency squad provides us with piles and piles of quality toys year after year. It’s our biggest single collector, and we are so grateful for its generosity.”

Rudolph said Operation Toy Soldier started out more than 10 years ago as a local toy collection.

“We were basically veterans taking care of veterans, and (the effort) just blew up,” he said. “Most of the funeral homes in the Veterans Funeral Care network are owned and run by veterans or, like me, the children of veterans. So when we found out about the need, we wanted to help.”

The program was adopted nationally by Veterans Funeral Care in 2013.

For members of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, the toy drive is simply another way for them to serve.

“Throughout the year, squad volunteers do more than donate their time and talents in multiple ways to the community,” said Robin Watt, assistant chief/public relations. “Beyond ambulance transport and medical assistance, they also collect school supplies, donate to area food banks and collect toys.

“The toy drive is probably our biggest effort each year,” she continued. “I believe this is because we have so many veterans on the squad and because military families are near and dear to us.”