Obituaries for the week of Dec. 10, 2020

Carole Belt

Published on: December 9, 2020

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, angels came for Carole Bossard Belt, 81, of Manchester, Md., and Sun City Center, Fla.

Carole was born to Stanley and Adaline Bossard on April 18, 1939, in Baltimore, Md. She studied piano at Peabody Preparatory and graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1957.

A true teen of the ’50s, Carole loved rock and roll, The Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley and fast cars. She spoke fondly of her 1959 Thunderbird convertible, her bright yellow 2009 Corvette convertible and the candy apple red 1967 Mustang convertible she restored from rust bucket to show stopper. A self-proclaimed “lead foot” who enjoyed the wind in her hair, Carole bragged that she avoided many a speeding ticket by flashing her infectious smile and batting her baby blues.

Using the administrative experience she learned while working at her father’s law firm, Carole took a job at The United States Social Security Administration, where she was known for her fashionable attire, kind disposition and moral upstandingness. Motherhood was her next (and never ending) job, followed by 15 years of service as a bus driver and Kindergarten teacher at Arlington Baptist School.

Carole would tell you that she never had a drop of alcohol in her life, but she sure enjoyed virgin Pina Coladas, frozen Snickers bars, black licorice, hot fudge sundaes and (later in life) Boost shakes and chewy granola bars. A true Baltimorean, Carole loved steamed crabs and taught many a newcomer, including her husband, the right way to pick the crustacean. Whether camping with family, sunning in Ocean City or playing by the backyard pool, if it was summer, there were crabs at night and Carole’s cream chipped beef in the morning.

She was a collector of antiques, Cabbage Patch Dolls, milk bottles, handmade crocks, brass cash registers, fine jewelry and anything on clearance. A skilled shopper and negotiator, Carole enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and “running the roads.” She loved cruising with her family and traveling with the Sun City Center Gadabouts. Her favorite trips were her honeymoon to Niagara Falls, an African Safari, and a 2018 family Christmas cruise of the Hawaiian Islands.

Friends and family will forever miss hearing Carole’s favorite stories: driving so fast her wipers went on their own, being mistaken for Marilyn Monroe, and being asked out by Baltimore Colt Johnny Unitas. She often spoke of her 18-inch waist, the black French bikini she wore before it was popular and of traveling to England, where her father had been a World War I pilot.

Carole called her family her life’s greatest achievement. She was married to her best friend, “Johnnie,” and joked that the two were joined at the hip. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed their grandchildren immensely. When aphasia began to steal her speech, Carole miraculously still told her children and grandchildren, “I love you dearly” and “You are beautiful.” Excited to meet her first great-grandchild, Carole waged and won her final battle: leaving the visitor restricted ICU in order to come home and meet the little “princess.” Always a woman who got what she wanted, Carole passed on as she had hoped:- in her own bedroom, surrounded by the family she had loved and protected fiercely.

Carole is survived by daughters, Larissa Serrao (John) and Leesa Belt-Haglund (Jon); grandchildren: Alex (Shelby), David (Lauren), Bryan and Jonathan Serrao, and Dagny and Kye Haglund; newborn great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Serrao; and sister, Yvonne Patton.

She was predeceased by her prom date, high school sweetheart and loving husband of 44 years, John Clifton Belt, as well as her beloved miniature dachshund, Maybelline.

Interment took place at Blue Ridge Cemetery on Saturday, December 5. In lieu of flowers, Carole asked that you make a donation to either Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She’d also like you to smile at someone today and tell them that they are beautiful.

John ‘Howard’ Fox

John “Howard” Fox passed away on November 27 at the age of 90.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he retired to Sun City Center in 1993 from Chamblee, Ga., with his wife, Nancy, of 53 years, who preceded him in death in 2006.

Howard was a Korean veteran of the Army. He was a retired regional manager from Stanley Hardware where he was employed for 40 years. He loved golfing in Sun City Center and was a member at the Caloosa Greens Mens Golf association where he acted as vice president in 2007 and 2008. Cruising was also something he enjoyed for many years.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Burkhardt of Naples, Fla., and Judy Ash of Pine Ridge, Fla., (Keith); two grandchildren, Ashley Johanning of Naples, Fla. (Blair), Amy Hicks of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to LifePath Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/9923554.

Thomas Gurrister

Thomas Gurrister died peacefully in Sun City Center, Fla., on December 1, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Mr. Gurrister is survived by his wife, Leona Gurrister (Johnson) of Sun City Center, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Marita Gurrister of Dumfries, Va.; his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Maggie Gurrister of Lemont, Ill.; his grandchildren: Lisa (Jared) Becker, Cassie (Kevin) Young, Captain Matthew Gurrister (USMC), Captain Jason (Ally) Gurrister (USMC), Jeffrey (Marissa) Gurrister, Laura Gurrister; great-grandchildren, Jack and Avery Becker, Sophia and James Young; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agatha Gurrister; his brothers, Phillip and Joseph Gurrister; sister, Mary Ann Covert; and great-grandchild, Thomas Keith Gurrister.

Mr. Gurrister was born on September 25, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Agatha Gurrister. He married Leona Gurrister (Johnson) in 1956 and spent 64 beautiful years together. Tom was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker, bringing joy to everyone around him with his wit and sense of humor. He was a kind, hardworking family-man, dedicating 36 years of service to People Gas Company in Chicago, Ill.

A private service will be held in Lemont, Ill., in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to EndPolio.org, an organization near to Tom and Leona’s hearts.

Kenneth F. Konrad

Kenneth F. Konrad, age 87, of Ruskin, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, with his wife of 68 years, Lillian, at his side in their home.

Kenneth Francis Konrad was born October 10, 1933, in the town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County, Wis. He was the third child of Roy E. and Loretta A. (Young) Konrad. He graduated from New London High School in 1951. On Oct. 14, 1952, he married the love of his life, Lillian Ann Conlon, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bear Creek. He had a great career in the ice cream business; first at Verifine Dairy in Sheboygan, Wis., and moving his family to Kalamazoo in 1964 where he worked as a mechanical engineer in the packaging division of James River Corporation.

Kenneth was extremely active in his Catholic faith, as an altar boy and, later, as a Eucharistic minister, both in Kalamazoo, Mich., and, later, in Ruskin, Fla., at St. Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and golfing. He and his wife retired to Riverside Golf & Boating Resort, where they could regularly be found on the golf course.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Ann (Conlon); daughter, Debra M (Daniel J) Foster of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Lee R. Foster of San Antonio, Texas; and granddaughter, Danielle N (Clinton) Martin of Casablanca, Morocco. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Lucille Konrad, Barbara Konopacky, Patricia Polzin, Evelyn Wolff, Shirley (Jess Brownell) Conlon, Alyce (Gary) Ritchie, Maureen (David) Freeborg; and brothers-in-law: Edward (Jeanne) Conlon, John Peeters and Thomas Flanagan, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Leon and David; his sisters, Vera Flanagan and Norma Peeters; his brothers-in-law: Michael (Margo, also deceased) Conlon, John Konopacky and Walter ‘Butch’ Wolff.

The family wishes to extend its thanks and gratitude to the owners, David & Michelle Scott, and all the wonderful caregivers of Home Instead of Ruskin for their devoted care and compassion.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. A family memorial service will be held sometime (TBD) this summer in Wisconsin where Kenneth will be laid to rest in the family plot at Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London, Wis.

Herbert Lange

On December 2, 2020, Herbert Lange, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 90. In the tradition of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was an ordained Lutheran minister. He served as a parish pastor and interim pastor for 38 years in California and Wisconsin. He is survived by Marge, the love of his life and spouse of 66 years, his cherished three children and a beloved extended family.

With Marge he was an avid volunteer, and their service together included hurricane relief in St. Thomas, building houses with Habitat for Humanity, visiting Hospice patients, driving the community ambulance and serving on the security squad, volunteering at the local hospital and many years of service at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wis. Upon retiring to Sun City Center in 1994 they took up their new favorite activity, lawn bowling, where they formed a new and important circle of friends.

Please check with the church office at Sun City Center United Methodist Church for the link to Herb’s virtual memorial service to be held December 15, at 11 a.m. You may view it anytime. If you wish to remember him with a gift, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

John Mortensen

John Mortensen of Sun City Center and, formerly, of Lake Hiawatha, N.J., passed away on November 27, 2020, in Tampa General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. John was the son of Svend and Martha Mortensen. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and four siblings.

John retired from Public Service Electric and Gas in New Jersey as an electrical network mechanic. After receiving a heart transplant 24 years ago, John looked at each day as a gift.

He is survived by Pat, his wife of 51 years; sons, Michael and Christopher; his brother Carl of St. Marys, Ga.; sister and brother in-law, Bob and Kathy Laudadio of Sun City Center; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a devoted husband and father and will be missed beyond words. Rest in peace, my love.

Helen S. Stein

Helen S. Stein, age 88, of Bordentown, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Helen was born in New York City and lived in Bronx, N.Y.; Howell, N.J.; and Sun City Center, Fla., before moving to Bordentown, N.J., 4 years ago.

Helen graduated from the City College of New York where she received a bachelor’s degree; she also received an associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J. She was employed at Bendix Aerospace and H&R Block before retiring. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of the Knights of Columbus in Jackson, N.J., and the Holy Name Society at St. Veronica’s Church, in Howell, N.J.

In her leisure, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, crafts, reading and watching British television shows. She cherished the time spent with friends and family, especially her cross-country trips with her sister, Mary.

Daughter of the late Albert and Mary Sejut, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Herman; daughter, Elaine Stein; siblings, Edward Sejut and Mary Staudte; and brother-in-law, Edward Staudte. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Russell (Raymond); her brother, Albert Sejut (Wanda); sister-in-law, Patricia Sejut; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and beloved family friends. She will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Bordentown, N.J., and burial at St. Raymond’s Cemetary, in the Bronx, N.Y. Memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to Samaritan Health Care and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Mary E. Winter

Mary E. (Gavin) Winter, 68, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on December 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Mary was a graduate of Abington High School Class of 1970. Mary also attended Massasoit Community College, Brockton, Mass., where she earned an associate degree in business.

Throughout their 28-year marriage and prior to retiring to Florida, Mary and her husband Ken resided in several states, including Alabaster, Ala., and New Hartford, N.Y, . She created many life lasting friendships along her way.

While residing in New York, Mary worked for Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford, where she applied her organizational, leadership and interpersonal skills, scheduling care into patients’ homes and assuring compliance with accreditation standards and quality care measures. She participated in many community activities, including “The Sound of Silver,” an Oneida area women’s barbershop chorus; the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club Monday Night Women’s League; and as a fan and volunteer at the Great American Irish Fest. While living in Florida, she became involved with a local theater group, “The Pelican Players,” where she held several board positions as well as participating in front of and behind the curtain.

Mary loved to travel and loved her “Irish music.” She found a way to combine these passions, traveling to many locations, including Ireland, with her favorite band, “The Elders.”

Mary will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her amazing generosity, her caring nature and her love and commitment to family and friends. To quote one of her favorite songs from The Elders: Send a prayer out there into the universe and wait for an answer, my friend. Maybe you will hear from me, an echo in the wind and a song that has no end

She was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Gavin of Abington, Mass., and the sister of the late Howard J. Gavin of Whitman, Mass. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Winter of Sun City Center, Fla.; her sister, June (Gavin) Haskins, and sister-in-law, Anita Gavin, of Whitman; brother-in-law, Joel (Alice) Winter; as well as several nieces and a nephew.

Services will be private. Friends may consider a donation in Mary’s memory to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, located at 4300 W Cypress St. #700, Tampa, FL 33607, for the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund.