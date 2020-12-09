Local church produces original film

World premier of the Bell Shoals Baptist Church original film

Published on: December 9, 2020

Bell Shoals Baptist Church has developed an original film about Bruce Roberts, the Next Generation Pastor at the Brandon campus.

Nothing Wasted is the incredible real-life story of Roberts, a man who lost his parents at the age of eight in a tragic crime. His story is one of pain and brokenness that transformed into a story of redemption and hope when Bruce came into contact with the truth of the gospel.

The free world premier will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brandon campus, 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, FL 33511. Tickets to the free event may be obtained through the church’s website at bellshoals.com.

The film will also be aired on ABC (Tampa) television on Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; and then on Facebook and YouTube on Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Visit www.nothingwastedfilm.com or bellshoals.com for more information.