Toys for Tots drop off locations
Published on: December 3, 2020
Help make a difference; bring hope to South Shore children
The South Shore Toys for Tots campaign needs your help more than ever this year to help families in need provide Christmas gifts for their kids. The following is a partial list of drop-off locations for donations of new, unwrapped toys at South Shore area businesses:
Apollo Beach
- Alpha House, 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd
- Blissologie, 101 Flamingo Drive
- Keller Williams Realty, 109 Harbor Village Lane
- Kids R Kids Waterset, 6406 Covington Garden Drive
- Rachel’s Family Salon, 5473 U.S. 41 N.
- Salty Shamrock, 6186 U.S. Hwy 41 N.
Gibsonton
- Kids R Kids Southshore, 13151 Kings Lake Drive
- Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts, 7130 Big Bend Road
- Rowdy’s Pet Resort, 13141 Kings Lake Drive
Riverview
- The Alley, 10221 Big Bend Road
- Flawless Blend Barbers, 13344 Lincoln Road
- Little Habana Cafe, 13350 Lincoln Road 13350
- NV Salon, 13107 U.S. 301 S.
- South Shore Falls, 5831 Cascade Falls
Ruskin
- At Home Auto Care, 2003 U.S. 41 S.
- Champion Self-Storage, 2809 East College Ave.
- D & L Insurance, 605 U.S. 41 S.
- Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. N.E.
- Harriet’s Flowers, 226 College Ave. W.
- Mango Jo’s, 2626 E. College Ave. E.
Sun City Center
- Boggs Jewelers, 4852 S.R. 674
- Cora Physical Therapy, 1513 Sun City Center Plaza
- Hansen Services, 1601 Rickenbacker Drive
- South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza
- Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive
For more information or other locations near you, call 813-645-6392.
Lois Kindle