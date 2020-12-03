Toys for Tots drop off locations

Help make a difference; bring hope to South Shore children

Published on: December 3, 2020

The South Shore Toys for Tots campaign needs your help more than ever this year to help families in need provide Christmas gifts for their kids. The following is a partial list of drop-off locations for donations of new, unwrapped toys at South Shore area businesses:

Apollo Beach

Alpha House, 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd

Blissologie, 101 Flamingo Drive

Keller Williams Realty, 109 Harbor Village Lane

Kids R Kids Waterset, 6406 Covington Garden Drive

Rachel’s Family Salon, 5473 U.S. 41 N.

Salty Shamrock, 6186 U.S. Hwy 41 N.

Gibsonton

Kids R Kids Southshore, 13151 Kings Lake Drive

Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts, 7130 Big Bend Road

Rowdy’s Pet Resort, 13141 Kings Lake Drive

Riverview

The Alley, 10221 Big Bend Road

Flawless Blend Barbers, 13344 Lincoln Road

Little Habana Cafe, 13350 Lincoln Road 13350

NV Salon, 13107 U.S. 301 S.

South Shore Falls, 5831 Cascade Falls

Ruskin

At Home Auto Care, 2003 U.S. 41 S.

Champion Self-Storage, 2809 East College Ave.

D & L Insurance, 605 U.S. 41 S.

Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. N.E.

Harriet’s Flowers, 226 College Ave. W.

Mango Jo’s, 2626 E. College Ave. E.

Sun City Center

Boggs Jewelers, 4852 S.R. 674

Cora Physical Therapy, 1513 Sun City Center Plaza

Hansen Services, 1601 Rickenbacker Drive

South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza

Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive

For more information or other locations near you, call 813-645-6392.

Lois Kindle