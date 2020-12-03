‘An Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas’

A Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas

Published on: December 3, 2020

Manatee Village Historical Park is making a change for its December 2020 public event. Normally, the museum holds an annual event, “An Old Florida Christmas,” on site. Due to Covid-19, this year will be different. While the museum will not be having an in-person event, it is excited to offer a different, free digital event, “A Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

This special event for 2020 will include a story time, a craft and a recipe. The public is invited to view “A Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas” from the comfort of their own homes. Those who access the digital event will be able to enjoy the Manatee Village Historical Park version of “The Night Before Christmas,” which includes a funny twist. Museum staff will show how to make orange & clove pomanders, an easy Holiday decoration that smells fresh and spicy. For the recipe, museum staff will introduce a special cookie tutorial that’s both sweet and fun.

For the safety of visitors and staff members, this event will be digital and pre-recorded. No sign-up is required. Simply visit the “Upcoming Events” page of the website and click the link to the video after it releases. This digital event link will be made available at www.manateevillage.org/events or call 941-749-7165 for assistance.

“A Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas” will be available starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and will remain available until Jan. 4, 2021. This video will be approximately 15 minutes in duration.

There is no cost to play “A Digital Old-Fashioned Christmas” on your device. Know that you will need a device with internet access and internet speed fast enough to play the video.

This is a digital event and video will not be played or held at Manatee Village Historical Park. Manatee Village Historical Park is not providing device(s) or internet access.

Manatee Village Historical Park is located at 1404 Manatee Ave. E (S.R. 64), Bradenton, Fla. For more information call 941-749-7165 or visit www.manateevillage.org.