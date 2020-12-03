37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, Chili To Go Event

37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade, Chili To Go Event

Published on: December 3, 2020

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is pleased to announce its 37th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade and Chili To Go Event to be held on Saturday, Dec.5. The celebration will take place at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Drive, Riverview, starting at 5 p.m., in conjunction with other sites located along the Alafia River. First United Methodist Church of Riverview has agreed to be a viewing site this year, and the boat parade winners will be announced at River’s Edge Bar and Grill.

Last year the event featured many decorated boats, chili cook-off contestants and refreshments. Children received the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa Claus, heard Christmas music and saw the bright holiday lights of the more than 30 boats that participated in the parade.

This year promises to be just as fun with the added precautions that need to be taken due to Covid. For instance, Santa will be on a boat greeting everyone as he goes down the river; there will be chili to go, sponsored by the Flying Locksmiths and available at the two viewing sites for a donation of $5; and entertainment outside at the Riverview Civic Center. All proceeds will fund charitable activities of the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview and Friends of the County Parks.

Since its inception, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview has been involved in numerous service projects, including its college scholarship program ($58,000-plus) awarded to date to financially needy students at Riverview, Spoto and Newsome high schools; The Alafia Lighted Boat Parade; the high school Interact club; student dictionary distribution (over 9000 dictionaries to elementary school children since program began); Rotary’s Camp Florida (camp for special needs children in Brandon); Group Study Exchange; Reading Is Fundamental (more than 900 free books to Head Start students); S4TL (Seminar For Tomorrow’s Leaders); Sylvia Thomas Center; Brandon Outreach (over $10,000 given); ECHO and local YMCA’s (over $10,000 given). In the past 15 years, club members have separately given, through dues and donations, over $100,000.00 to Polio Plus and The Rotary Foundation. Our club has also twice participated with money and people power in global projects in Honduras, providing water filtration and latrine systems for local communities in that country.

Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders who are united to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 165 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to over 33,000 Rotary clubs.

For more information, email Kim Tyson, boat parade chairperson, at hummingbird133@verizon.net.