Veterans Day remembered in 2020

Veterans Day remembered in 2020

Published on: November 19, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

As a Veterans Day tradition in Sun City Center, a throng of area residents wishing to honor our U.S. veterans would have made their way to the Community Association’s South Campus for a ceremony on November 11. Not so this year; no major gathering was held due to COVID-19.

The day was not forgotten, however. Despite inclement weather brought on by tropical storm Eta, a small group gathered at the Veterans Memorial on South Pebble Beach Boulevard to observe a ceremonial wreath being placed at the new Veterans Memorial.

Veterans Day is observed at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month annually to commemorate the day in 1918 when World War I ended. Until 1954, it was called Armistice Day; Dwight Eisenhower changed it in 1954.

The Military and Veterans Affairs Committee of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce sponsored the ceremony. The committee, chaired by Jane Keegan, interfaces with our local community to address mutual concerns. It supports and acts as a liaison to promote and participate in activities and programs that support our veteran population.

The SCC Veterans Memorial, located at 1910 Pebble Beach South, was dedicated in January 2019. Bricks engraved with veteran names, as well as names of individuals and organizations honoring veterans, are incorporated into the foundation. This is an ongoing project, and an order form for purchasing bricks can be found at the web site of Sun City Center Charitable Foundation (charitablefoundationscc.org). For information about the bricks, call Walt Cawein at 813-340-0533 or, preferably, go to waltcawein@gmail.com.