Sumner High cited for excellence in planning, design

Published on: November 12, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The newly opened Jule F. Sumner High School, at the crossroads of Balm and Riverview, has received a coveted Hillsborough County award for planning and design excellence.

The 38th Annual Planning and Design Awards, presented by the Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission on Oct. 27 and held virtually this year because of COVID-19 concerns, highlighted the 2,900-student school’s design and technology features.

As much a testament to the spirit of perseverance in pandemic times, the event featured a rundown on the 13 projects that received recognition this year for programs and projects that have helped make Hillsborough County “one of the great places to live, work and play.”

“Today we are celebrating innovative projects that inspire us and serve as examples to learn from and emulate,” said Nigel Joseph, reappointed this year to a four-year term on the planning commission, on which he now serves as chair. “Each winner embodies not only great planning and design but also resilience in the face of these unprecedented times.”

Awards in three levels were given in various categories, based on five criteria: Quality of Life Benefit, Originality and Innovation, Quality and Comprehensiveness, Implementation and Transferability, and Education and Engagements.

Honors include the Award of Merit (excellence in many aspects of planning and execution) and the Award of Excellence (excellence in nearly all aspects of planning and execution).

The $75 million, 239,000-square-foot Sumner High received the Award of Merit in the investment category, noted by emcee Brendan McLoughlin as a project that sets out to “not only fit today’s educational needs but also anticipate future needs.”

The Hillsborough County school district “now has a brand new school to meet changing needs that will no doubt happen as technological and other advancements continue to reshape education for years to come,” McLoughlin added, in his prepared remarks at the virtual awards ceremony.

The judges lauded Sumner’s “innovative design approach and comprehensive public engagement process,” noting, in part, that Harvard Jolley Architecture “met with school district leaders, maintenance personnel, fire marshals, law enforcement, curriculum specialists and teachers to understand their security and teaching needs,” McLoughlin said. “The community was involved in multiple public meetings to discuss the project, including student zoning, siting, naming of the school and choosing a mascot.”

Home to the Stingrays, Sumner was recognized as well for its “collaborative learning space features,” including a state-of-the-art culinary suite, science education suites, the technology-rich media center and “theater and classrooms with interconnectivity of touchscreen monitors and student laptops.”

“The judges also loved that the school was designed with the whole community in mind,” McLoughlin added. “Hurricane hardening of the facility for use as an evacuation location during weather events is just one example of the contribution this facility will have in the surrounding community.”

Recognized for their involvement with Sumner High, along with Harvard Jolley Architecture, were MCE Inc. (structural engineer); Campo Engineering (civil engineer); TBCI and TSG (food service and theater and stage consultants, respectively); CORE/HORUS Construction; and the newly hired school superintendent, Addison Davis, along with his chief of operations, Chris Farkas, who worked on the project with former superintendent Jeff Eakins.

Earning this year’s Award of Excellence were the Carrollwood Village Park (in the environmental and entertainment categories), RITHM at Uptown (in the redevelopment and investment categories), Madison Street Park (in the entertainment and redevelopment categories) and Envision 2030 – Public Participation Plan (in the participation category).

In addition to Sumner High, receiving the Award of Merit were Envision 2030 – The Future of Transit in Tampa Bay and the Ybor City Community Redevelopment Agency Vision 2020 Plan, both in the planning category.

The Jan Abell Award of Outstanding Contribution to the Community went to 220 Madison, in the historic preservation category. The Award of Outstanding Contribution to the Community went to two recipients: Urban 360 – City of Tampa Infill Housing Redevelopment Project (in the housing and redevelopment Category) and Start in the Heart – University Area CDC’s Harvest Hope Park (in the entertainment, investment and participation categories).

In addition, Joe Coone received the Hillsborough River Stewardship Award, and the City of Tampa Lift Up Local Economic Recovery Plan earned the Executive Director’s Award. Rounding out the special recognition, non-juried awards, the Chairman’s Award went to the Hillsborough County Public Safety Operations Complex Emergency Operations Center.

Among last year’s Award of Merit recipients was the $16.4 million Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road.

The awards program is held annually in October to align with the American Planning Association’s National Community Planning Month and celebration of Great Places in America.

To learn more and to view the virtual awards ceremony, visit: www.planhillsborough.org/planning-design-awards.