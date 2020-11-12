South Bay Hospital’s new cardiac service

South Bay Hospital’s new cardiac service has already saved South Shore man’s life

Published on: November 12, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital began offering life-saving cardiac percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) service Nov. 2, and doctors used it the next day to save a 36-year-old Wimauma man’s life.

Joey Escalera was rushed to South Bay Hospital with chest pains, and within minutes, he became the hospital’s first patient to undergo PCI.

“As a 36-year-old male, I never expected to have a heart attack at this age,” said Escalera in a bedside interview shared on South Bay Hospital’s Facebook page. “I’m extremely, extremely thankful for the professionalism (of) the team that was able to take care of me here. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have seen another day. I would not have spent another day with my wife and our two kids (or) been able to experience what our future would (have been). I’m eternally grateful to them because they have given me a new lease on life.”

Commonly known as angioplasty, PCTA or balloon angioplasty, PCI is a nonsurgical procedure that improves blood flow to a patient’s heart. It requires the insertion of a catheter tube and the injection of contrast dye into a patient’s coronary arteries.

Board-certified interventional cardiologists are now able to perform elective and emergency PCI procedures at South Bay Hospital, said Lesley Lykins, South Bay’s director of public relations and communication.

“This is huge for the community,” she said. “If a patient is experiencing a heart attack, South Bay Hospital is prepared to open the blocked artery to restore blood flow to the open-heart muscle within 60 minutes of the patient’s arrival. Time is absolutely critical when dealing with a cardiac emergency.”

In Escalera’s case, blood flow was restored in 35 minutes, she said.

The hospital’s announcement of the new service was good news to area first responders.

“This means Hillsborough County Fire Rescue paramedics can now bring people in cardiac arrest directly to our hospital rather than having to go to one that’s further away,” Lykins said. “In the case of cardiac arrest, each minute can mean life or death.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four Americans suffers from cardiovascular disease each year, and it’s the leading cause of death for both men and women. Interventions now available through South Bay Hospital’s PCI and Advanced Primary Stroke Center services can reduce the number of lives lost and the extent of damage to the heart caused by delayed treatment, Lykins said.