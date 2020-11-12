CA Veterans Photo Project resumes

Published on: November 12, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

After a COVID-induced hiatus for most of this year, the Community Association’s Veterans Photo Project is again active. Bill Hodges said that he and photographer Andy Ledoux, assisted by Madlyn Blom, are pleased to be offering CA member veterans the opportunity to be included in the video of veterans that plays nonstop in the CA’s Atrium central hall.

Hodges said that they welcomed 14 veterans into the CA’s Photo Club for their photos and were thrilled that Sabine Prather, a Marine in WWII, who will have her 100th birthday in January, was among them. Mrs. Prather’s husband was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran.

The photo project began in November 2016 to honor CA members who had served in the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, National Guard or Reserves. Now, almost 800 veterans are included in the video that is shown at community gatherings. Hodges is a U.S. Air Force veteran. Ledoux is a U.S. Army veteran.

“Because SCC is such a multi-generational community, it is important to know that pictures of deceased veterans are not removed; a black ribbon is inserted in the corner,” Hodges said.” He likes to tell the story of observing a grandfather and son (both veterans) watching the presentation with the elder’s grandson, a soldier on leave from an Afghanistan tour. The young soldier told the two older men, “I want to be up there with the two of you some day, so don’t sell the house.”

The next photo session is scheduled for November 21, 2020. Interested veterans who are members of the Community Association should call Carol Donner at the CA office, 813-633-3500, by 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, to register for an appointment time. Masks are required.