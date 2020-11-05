Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere and anywhere this year

Published on: November 5, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The ongoing pandemic has made fundraising difficult this year for nonprofit groups of all sizes. But the need for their services is greater than ever, so appealing for money to support folks who need help requires highly innovative ideas.

This year’s South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s is no exception. “We had to come up with something to be consistent with the needs of our walkers and keep them in compliance with CDC guidelines,” said Jenny Tillman, senior director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. “So we put together ‘Our Walk is Everywhere.’”

It’s an entirely new format.

“We’re asking (participants) to walk wherever they want – local parks, in their neighborhoods, even around their dining room tables – based on their needs and desires,” she added. “We’re supporting whatever they decide to do, so they can participate as they have year after year.”

Traditionally, the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a huge, in-person event that takes place at and around the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. But for everyone’s health and safety this year, the church is simply hosting a Drive-thru Promise Garden at its portico, Nov. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W.

“Individuals and teams can just drive through and hand off their donations to our community connections team members and receive a flower or flowers from the garden, depending on their reasons for being involved,” said Jane Keegan, community connections ministry coach for this year’s walk. “The church made the Alzheimer’s Association its Mission of the Month in September and has been so flexible in working with us to do whatever is needed to support this annual fundraiser.”

The significance of the Promise Garden flowers is quite touching. Blue ones mean a person has Alzheimer’s or dementia; yellow ones represent a caregiver; purple ones are for folks who’ve lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease; and orange ones are for those who support the cause and mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We invite you to walk by yourself or socially distanced in small teams of friends and family this year, while others in your community do the same,” said Pat Hill, the church’s director of ministries. “Because we’re all still walking and fundraising for the same thing – a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia.”

Like so many who join the walk year after year, Keegan’s involvement is personal.

“My mom had Alzheimer’s at a time when nobody talked about it,” Keegan said. “For seven years, my siblings and I watched her deteriorate and finally succumb to this awful disease.”

Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko, founder of the South Shore Walk and, until recently, its longtime organizer, lost both her parents to Alzheimer’s and her mother-in-law to Lewy Body Dementia.

She recently coordinated the Purple Party fundraiser at Freedom Plaza, which raised $4,500 for the South Shore Walk.

“I know this community will continue to be involved in this fight, because it’s an issue that particularly hits home,” she said.

While the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s is certainly about fundraising, it’s also about educating folks about Alzheimer’s and building awareness of the disease and the resources available to those in need.

“The need is higher than ever,” Tillman said. “Anything you give (means) everything.”

Donations in any amount are appreciated, Keegan said.

If you can’t participate in the walk this year, you can support the cause by sending a check to the Alzheimer’s Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, FL 33762 – Attn: Beth. Be sure to note on the check it’s for the South Shore Walk.

The fundraiser will continue through Dec. 31.

For more information, email Keegan at pjakeegan@yahoo.com or call her at 813-380-4788.

By the numbers

5.7 million currently are living with Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease.

1 in 40 Floridians of all ages are living with the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in Florida.

The number of people with the disease in the state is expected to increase 33.3% by 2025.

1.1 million Floridians provide a total of 1.27 billion hours of unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia

For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.