Apply now for expanded Hillsborough County Neighborhood Mini-Grant program

Published on: November 5, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough’s revamped Neighborhood Mini-Grant program seeks applications in seven categories, including environmental enhancements, health and wellness engagement and neighborhood identification, with new judging criteria that challenges applicants to tell their neighborhood stories through their proposed projects.

The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Eligibility is for civic and homeowner associations, special taxing districts and Neighborhood Watch groups. Not eligible are individuals, local government entities, political groups and for-profit and nonprofit service providers.

To qualify, organizations must be registered with the Hillsborough County Office of Neighborhood Relations prior to applying for the grant, which covers unincorporated Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

The maximum grant per awardee is $5,000.

Mini-grants are scheduled to be awarded the week of January 18, followed by a signed letter of understanding due Feb. 1. A mid-term project report is due April 1, with a final report due July 30.

According to the “Neighborhood Relations Neighborhood Registry,” there are 1,004 potential applicants, including the Apollo Beach Civic Association, Balm Civic Association, Belmont Homeowners Association, Cypress Creek Neighborhood Watch, Little Harbor Property Owners Association, Ruskin Community Development Foundation, Rivercrest Homeowners Association and Community Development District, Sun City Center Community Association, Summerfield Master Association, Townhomes of Summerfield Homeowners Association, Valencia Lakes Property Owners Association and the Wimauma Community Development Corporation.

Established in 1988, the Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program aims to strengthen and engage communities, with this year’s grant cycle “focused on encouraging neighborhoods to invest in their future and create a legacy for years to come through innovative and creative community projects.”

Indeed, “Neighborhood and Community Innovation” is one of the seven grant categories. The others are Neighborhood Identification, Leadership Empowerment, Safety Opportunities and Education, Environmental Enhancements, Health and Wellness Engagement and Emergency Preparedness.

“The purpose of the Neighborhood Mini-Grant program is to strengthen neighborhood associations and the communities that they serve,” according to the grant guidelines. “Applications must demonstrate community support and involvement in both the application and implementation phases of proposed projects and programs.”

Based on available funds, applicants in the unincorporated areas of Hillsborough County are encouraged to incorporate in their grant projects the use of the county’s low-volume irrigation and tree grants and also the Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations Cleanup Grant.

Projects must be resident-led and include a list of volunteers who will participate. Any project using grant money to improve property or facilities owned by city or county government must provide dollar-for-dollar matching funds from that city or county toward the approved project.

“The mini-grant program’s purpose is to bring your community together, so neighborhood volunteerism is a foundational component of your project’s success,” according to the county’s information video, which offers a series of tips for submitting strong applications.

Recommended is advance homework as it pertains to pre-submittal information, such as permits, estimates and quotes, as applicable. Budgets should be built taking into account every aspect project. “If you are purchasing a bench,” for example, “be sure to include shipping and other applicable charges.”

Overall, “be creative,” the video further encourages. “Inspire our review committee. Let our newly expanded grant categories encourage you to think about different and innovative ways you can create your community legacy and tell your neighborhood story.”

“Partner up,” notes another tip. “We are challenging our neighborhoods to think bigger than their backyard. If you project can leverage other community partners to obtain items our grants will not fund, go for it.”

While partnerships are encouraged to enhance project effectiveness and stability, to qualify “the partnering organization must contribute to the project in a substantial and meaningful way, including in-kind support,” according to the mini-grant program guide. “This could include providing critical resources, services or technical expertise or collaboratively executing the project.”

For more, view the “2021 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Overview Video,” read the “2021 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program Information Guide” and access the online application, including budget and volunteer worksheet templates and judging criteria, at https://bit.ly/34GM1rz. Any questions? Email: neighborhood-relations@hcflgov.net Call: 813-272-5860.