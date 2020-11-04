Obituaries for the week of Nov. 5, 2020

Michael J. Brannan

Published on: November 4, 2020

Michael Joseph Brannan, 81, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully into eternal life on October 23, 2020. Mike was born on October 18, 1939, to Joseph and Nellie (Walker) Brannan in Lithopolis, Ohio. He graduated from Groveport High School in Groveport, Ohio, in 1957. Mike married Eileen Coontz on April 9, 1961. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 in Battle Creek, Mich., where he and Eileen were stationed. During that time, Michael served as part of the Honor Guard for President Kennedy after he was assassinated.

Michael was an amazing person….so loved by all that had the extreme pleasure of knowing him. He strongly believed in giving back to the community and did so in many ways. Michael was a person of deep faith and was committed not only to his church, where he served on the church council as treasurer and sang in the choir, but to Life Path Hospice, the Sun City Emergency Squad and as a board member in the association where he and Dennis lived. There is no one who didn’t experience his love of people and his total love for his church and the organizations where he volunteered so many hours. Michael will leave an emptiness in our hearts and a sadness for all who knew and loved him.

Mike is survived by his loving husband and partner of 39 years, Dennis Douglas; his sister Sandi (Garry) O’Brian; his former wife, Eileen Ray; dearest friends, Nancy DiBenedetto and Marylou Grzadzielewski; and numerous special friends from St. Paul Lutheran Church, LifePath Hospice, the Sun City Center Volunteer Emergency Squad, the Portsmith neighborhood, as well as special friends from Ohio (Betty, Barbara and Stanley) and Wisconsin. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held on Friday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5103 N. Central Ave., Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church at the above address or to LifePath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

“I love you with the love of the Lord.”

Leonard O. Cowles

Leonard O. Cowles, 82, died on October 21, 2020, at Riviera Palm Rehab Center. He was born May 8, 1938, in Winter, Wisconsin, third son of Leonard Elmer and Alta Gillette Cowles.

Leonard served his country in the Florida National Guard from 1954-1955; US Army from 1955-1958, serving in Korea; US Air Force from 1958-1981, being stationed in Vietnam twice, Hawaii, Florida, Arizona, Illinois, Germany and, finally, Maryland. After which he retired to Apollo Beach in 1981 after 27 years of service.

He married Ann Teletha Chancey on October 17, 1959. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in October, shortly before he passed.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Bertie; and three brothers: Orville, James and George. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Teletha Diane Reigh.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Ann Teletha Chancey, are one sister, Jenny Madora; his son, Leonard Thomas and his wife Dinora; daughters, Karen Elaine Kirchner and Christina Lynn Hazen and her husband Shawn; 11 grandchildren: Daniel Reigh Jr., Nicole Nichols, Theresa Hobbs, Kathryn Matysuk, April Cowles, Leonard Michael Cowles, Matthew Kirchner, Joshua Kirchner, Ivy Medrano, Samuel Hazen and Emily Hazen; also 26 great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Keen Family Cemetery, 8398 Keen Cemetery Road, Parrish, FL 34219, with lunch being served after at the house of Christina Hazen, 819 Blackberry Lane, Brandon, FL 33511.

Larry L. Kintz

Larry L. Kintz, age 82, of Sun City Center, died peacefully on October 31, 2020.

Larry was born in Flint, Mich., on November 15, 1937. He moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1947 where he lived until 2010, when he moved to Sun City Center, Fla. He was the son of the late Bernard and Gladys Kintz.

Larry graduated from Sarasota High School in 1956 and followed on to enlist in the USAF. He served in California and then in Ashiya, Japan, in 1958. He was a successful independent businessman until his retirement in 1988.

Outside of his love for his family, perhaps his greatest loves were golfing, Nascar and fishing.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Rosie, of 55 years; his brother, Terry Kintz, and his wife Annie of Blairsville, Ga.; brother-in-law, George Giles of Taso, New Mexico; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Luann Rominger.

A service to celebrate the life of Larry Kintz will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

James H. Liedberg

James (Jim) Herbert Liedberg, 77, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away October 26, after a long struggle with cancer. Jim was born on October 7, 1943, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He married his best friend, and the true love of his life, Carol, in 1965, in Rockford, Illinois, where they raised their family until moving to Florida in 1997. Jim had a successful career in sales, until disabilities resulting from a-hit-and-run car accident forced his early retirement.

Jim cherished spending time with his family and friends. Favorite pastimes included working in the yard, spending time in his home workshop, traveling, swimming, dancing and, of course, playing card games. There was never a card game that he could not master.

Despite facing numerous health challenges and personal setbacks during his lifetime, he will best be remembered for his unbreakable spiritual faith; his unshakeable positive, kind and generous attitude; and his great sense of humor. He was always active in his church congregations and in community organizations. Jim genuinely loved meeting and helping people. Once he met you, you were his friend, and more often than not, you became a member of “his extended family.” Jim will be greatly missed by that extended family. Rest in peace – a peace well deserved.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Margaret Liedberg. He is survived by his wife Carol; son, Doug Liedberg (Sherri), and granddaughter Andrea (Holland, Ohio); son, Ron Liedberg (Kasey), grandson Alex and granddaughter Grace (Oviedo, Florida); sister, Judy Zimmerman (Rockford, Illinois); nephew, Dan Johnson (Teresa), and great-nephews Kyle and Jay (Rockford, Illinois); nephew, Chris Johnson (Denise), and great-nephew Adam (Machesney Park, Illinois).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice (www.chaptershealth.org). Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Katherine E. Neaves

Katherine Eileen Neaves, age 52, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Katherine was born on October 27, 1968, in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Elizabeth C. Hussey and the late John P Hussey.

Katie is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael Neaves; the two married April 3, 1999, in Chesapeake, Va. She also leaves behind her two daughters, Rachael and Jennifer; her in-laws, Dick and Alice Neaves; her aunt and uncle, Diana and David Brandenburg; and five grandchildren who will forever cherish her memory.

Katie loved working out and spending time with her precious Allycat, whom she loved more than she loved herself.

Katie’s bright smile and gentle kindness were truly contagious. Always kind and compassionate towards others, she was such a joy to be around. She worked so hard, from such a young age, having two jobs most of her life. Katie was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and was a great role model to so many. Her loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.