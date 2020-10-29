Community Corner

Observer News staffer uses talents to help survivor

Published on: October 29, 2020

Melissa Roberts, sales representative for The Observer News, pictured right, had the honor of styling Queena Nguyen’s hair for a book release party and fundraiser Oct. 24. Queena is the survivor of a brutal attack outside of the Bloomingdale Library in 2011. Queen’s mother, Vanna Nguyen, has written a book that chronicles the journey of her and her daughter since the attack. The Life She Once Knew: The Incredible True Story of Queena, The Bloomingdale Library Attack Survivor, is a deeply-emotional and powerful book that will be released next month.