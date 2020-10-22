Sumner Firstcoming victory

Stingrays tackle Lennard JV Oct. 22

Published on: October 22, 2020

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner High School Stingrays varsity, led by Coach Alonzo Ashwood, continued its incredibly successful inaugural season with a stirring 55-0 shutout of East Bay High School JV on a FirstComing night celebration. A capacity crowd watched as all facets of the Stingray team contributed to the victory. FirstComing stood in for a traditional Homecoming because Sumner has yet to have a graduating class and actually has no seniors this year.

The first half last Thursday was highlighted by big plays, including a 68-yard punt return for a TD, a 51-yard run by Keoni Denny for a TD and 65-yard TD pass from Stingray QB Jason Rivera to WR Devine Hernandez. The Stingrays sprinted to the locker room with an overwhelming 41-0 halftime lead.

At intermission, the crowd enjoyed the very first crowning of Sumner’s FirstComing Princess Aniya Smiles and Prince Sabastian Hall.

The Stingrays added two second half scores, both TDs, to run its lead to 55-0. The scores came on a long run of 38 yards by Devin Spencer and a 4-yard run by Dominic Jones, to close the scoring.

The crowd was energized and entertained throughout the game by the band, the cheer squad and exciting play of the Stingray team. The running game, ignited by a number of big runs, totaled 253 yards for the night. Dominic Jones led the defense with 3 tackles and a sack.

The 5-1 Stingrays now focus on another JV matchup vs. the Little Longhorns Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Lennard High School. The Rays conclude the gridiron campaign up the road at the Brandon Eagles varsity Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The Eagles 0-6 season has been miserable with only 6 points scored all year and a defense that yields points by the bushel basketful.