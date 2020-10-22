Don’t be afraid of change

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: October 22, 2020

The fear of change is one of the most common fears we all face. We get comfortable with the status quo and worry that any change will make our situation worse as opposed to something better. All life changes will take us to some place different. So why do we tend to assume the outcome will be worse?

Life adjustments are difficult. Period. We’re all finding that out during these turbulent times, although we do recognize some changes can be good. I’ll bet we all agree that quitting smoking, losing weight or getting out of a toxic relationship will improve our lives. But it still scares the heck out of us. The big question is why?

According to the blog SlowChange, the number one impediment to change is the fear of failure. If we fear we are going to fail, why even try if we will just end up wasting our time and accomplishing nothing.

Then there’s the fear of criticism. We do care what other people think about us. It’s unfortunate, but some people will challenge our efforts without the slightest interest in what our strategy or ultimate goal is.

So why are we talking about the fear of change? Well, because as you probably read in last week’s issue of The Observer News, the chamber has made some changes. And yep, all of us at some point felt the fear aspect of change. We’ve always called ourselves The Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Nothing wrong with that name, right? It’s served us and the community just fine.

But in recent months here‌ ‌‌at‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌chamber,‌ the board of directors‌‌ ‌‌researched‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌amazing‌ ‌residential‌ ‌‌growth‌ ‌in‌ ‌our‌ ‌region‌, ‌‌observed‌ ‌‌new‌ ‌‌schools‌ ‌opening‌, ‌‌made‌ ‌‌assumptions‌ ‌‌on‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌types‌ ‌‌of‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌services‌ ‌‌needed‌ ‌‌to‌ ‌‌support‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌overwhelming‌ ‌growth ‌‌and‌ ‌‌watched‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌traffic‌ ‌‌patterns.‌ ‌‌What‌ ‌‌came‌ ‌‌out‌ ‌‌of‌ ‌‌these observations‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌our‌ ‌‌strategic‌ ‌planning‌ ‌‌sessions‌ ‌‌was‌ ‌‌a‌ ‌‌decision‌ ‌‌to‌ ‌rebrand‌ ‌the‌ ‌chamber‌ ‌to‌ ‌better‌ ‌reflect‌ ‌where our‌ ‌members already have a‌ ‌footprint‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌area‌ ‌and‌ ‌to ‌prepare‌ ‌for‌ ‌our‌ ‌region’s‌ ‌continued‌ ‌growth.‌ ‌‌Rebranding‌ ‌is‌ ‌nothing‌ ‌new‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌of‌ ‌business‌ nor‌ ‌even‌ for‌ ‌chambers‌ ‌of‌ ‌commerce.‌ ‌ ‌

We‌ ‌‌decided‌ ‌‌a‌ ‌‌new‌ ‌‌name‌ ‌‌would‌ ‌‌better‌ ‌‌embrace‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌shifting‌ ‌population‌ ‌and‌ our‌ ‌‌support‌‌ ‌of‌ ‌‌surrounding‌ ‌‌businesses‌. ‌‌The‌ ‌board‌ ‌‌felt‌ ‌‌‌‌we‌ ‌needed ‌‌to‌ ‌‌reflect‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌current‌ ‌reach‌‌ ‌‌of‌ ‌‌our‌ ‌‌member‌ ‌base‌ ‌and‌ ‌‌consider‌ ‌‌how‌ ‌we‌ continue to‌ ‌‌grow‌ ‌‌‌‌going‌ ‌forward‌.‌‌ We determined our ‌‌goal‌ should be‌ ‌‌to‌ ‌‌promote‌ ‌‌a‌ ‌‌regional‌ ‌‌approach‌ ‌‌to‌ ‌‌business‌ and community ‌‌support‌, ‌ ‌advocacy‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌all‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌‌factors‌ ‌‌that‌ ‌‌go‌ ‌‌into‌ ‌‌growth‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌development. ‌‌We‌ ‌‌wanted‌ ‌‌our‌ ‌‌name‌ ‌‌to‌ ‌‌reflect‌ ‌‌our‌ ‌‌entire‌ ‌membership‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌‌not‌ ‌‌just‌ ‌‌one‌ ‌‌piece‌ ‌of‌ ‌‌it‌. ‌

But, the new South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce office is not going anywhere. We’ll remain in the same location – in the heart of Sun City Center. And our phone number is the same – 813-634-5111. So continue to Ask the Chamber in person and by phone. We love seeing and hearing from you. And, we’re excited to share our new website: southhillsboroughchamber.com and Facebook page: Facebook.com/SouthHillsboroughChamber.

Trying new things can be scary for a multitude of reasons. But once you beat your fears, you can start living your own best life.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.