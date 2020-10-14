Obituaries for the week of Oct. 15, 2020

Leonard A. Cline

Published on: October 14, 2020

Leonard Arnold Cline, born April 26, 1920, passed away on October 7, 2020, in Sun City Center, Fla., after a period of declining health. He is predeceased by his parents, Parks and Ruth Cline; and his brothers, Kenneth and Harold Cline. He is survived by his nephew, Donald Cline; and nieces, Barbara Osteen, Beverly Exware, Janet Currin and Amy Oakley.

He will be interred at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord, N.C. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Kathleen B. DeCantillon

Kathleen “Katie” B. DeCantillon (formerly Bundy) was born February 17, 1924, in the town of St. Neots, England. Kathleen passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, after losing her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. DeCantillon; mother, Nellie Bundy; father, Albert E. Bundy; brother, William; brother, Len; sister, Brenda; granddaughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law Peter Shampney.

On January 15, 1944, Kathleen married William F. DeCantillon, technician 4th Grade Medical Department, 2nd Evacuation Hospital, U.S. Army, of Meriden, Conn. Her husband left for the Battle of the Bulge shortly after their wedding.

Their first son, John William, was born in St. Neots, England, on October 30, 1944. Daughter Linda was born in June 1947 and son, Roger in September 1951.

In April of 1946, she and her son were granted passage to the United States to rejoin her husband “Bill,” who had been honorably discharged in June of 1945.

After spending three years in Connecticut, Kathleen and her husband bought a restaurant and home in the Lakes Region town of Wilmot Flat, New Hampshire. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed two years later after her husband contracted tuberculosis and, later, polio.

Kathleen was in the restaurant, catering and retail industry throughout her life until her retirement to Florida. She was well respected and in demand throughout her career. Her passion was in antiques, and she opened a shop in Wilmot Flat, New Hampshire, until her move to Florida. In 2013 Kathleen moved to California to be with her son Roger and her daughter-in-law Donna until her passing.

Kathleen is survived by son John and his wife Helen of Brandon, Miss.; daughter Linda of Barefoot Bay, Fla.; and son Roger and his wife Donna of Camino, Calif. Grandchildren include Cathie, Julie, William, Denise, Justine and Krystle. Great-grandchildren include Amber, Brendan, Jeffery, Christina, Jamie, Sarah, Christian, Nathan, Conner, Acheron and Persephone.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Becky Jo Hawkes

Becky Jo Hawkes, 68, of Sun City Center passed away peacefully on October 8. Becky is survived by the sons she loved more than life itself, Scott Hamilton and Stewart Slayton; and her husband, Kirby Hawkes; and his children/grandchildren, whom she loved as her own. She is also survived by brothers, John Lamb and Thomas DePolis.

Becky, daughter of the late Tom and Elaine DePolis, spent most of her life in the Tampa area and attended Chamberlain High School. Becky made a career as a catering director and worked in that capacity over the years for Holiday Inn, Tampa Jai Alai, WCI Communities and Lakewood Ranch.

Becky leaves behind far too many friends to list, though it would be important to her that each knows how much they were loved and treasured. A celebration of Becky’s life will be held when circumstances allow for larger gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C.A.R.E. of Ruskin or OneBlood.

Irma Valli Houlihan

Irma Valli Houlihan died peacefully at 105 years of age on Sept. 28 in Sun City Center, Fla. Irma was born on Oak Avenue in Harwinton, Conn., on January 31, 1915, to Theresa Barella Valli and Gildo Valli. By the age of 11, Irma and her dear brother, Roger, had lost both of their parents. Overcoming such early tragedy, she went on to create a large and happy family of her own. Irma is survived by her five children: Sheila (Jim Kreydt), Cathie Perga, Franz Ryerson (Rich), Marthe, and Jim (Chris); eight grandchildren: Jenny, Francesca, Pam, Marthe, Henry, Ben, Christopher and Corey; six great-grandchildren: Isabella, Juliette, Marco, Lily, Luca and Cody. Her husband, Dr. James Houlihan; her son-in-law, Andrew Perga; and her brother, Roger Valli, preceded her in death.

Irma was a graduate of The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, in Milford, Conn., and went on to attend Regis College. She told wonderful stories of her time at Lauralton and the friends she made there. Irma was a world traveler, but Italy always held the number one place in her heart. She went frequently but always remembered her first visit to the Milan Cathedral when she was four years old. When she was a young 75, she took four granddaughters back-packing through Italy for a month. She said at the time, “I could take them on a tour, but they will learn so much more this way.” Her last trip to Italy was at the age of 92 with 14 of her children, grandchildren and her first great-grandchild.

Irma and James moved to Kings Point, Sun City Center, Fla., in 1978. Irma was a fierce bridge player and loved daily trips to the pool with their tight group of friends. She was a fun and gracious hostess who valued being surrounded by interesting people. Irma’s volunteerism was very important to her throughout her life. She was especially passionate about her work with Nearly New and the Interfaith Council of Sun City Center for over 31 years. She was the oldest parishioner at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and her faith meant a great deal to her. Irma attributed her longevity to having a little ice cream every day and a vodka tonic, occasionally.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Blvd., SCC, FL 33573.

Nancy Miller Lipkey

Nancy Miller Lipkey, 90, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Sept. 22, 2020. Nancy was born in Hinton, West Virginia. As an Army chaplin’s daughter, she lived in several states growing up, including Maryland and Virginia. She was married to George L. Lipkey of Washington, D.C., for 59 wonderful years until his passing in 2013.

In the late 1980s, she and her husband began spending their winters in Sun City Center, Fla., eventually establishing permanent residence there. They both enjoyed participating in many clubs within the SCC Community Association, especially the Organ Club.

She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1952 as a licensed pharmacist, which was uncommon for women at that time. Most pharmacists during that era were male, but with her intellect and determination, she was able to achieve her goal. She was employed by Peoples Drug Store for many years, serving as a pharmacist, and later by the U.S. Department of Health and Welfare. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Connelly (Dennis); son, Don Lipkey (Debra); and daughter, Wendy Tankersley (Carl); grandchildren: Dennis Connelly, Brian Connelly (Jennifer), Foster Lipkey (Leslie), Amber Kusina (Robert), Genine McClair (Jason) and Adam Tankersley (Rosanna); and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association – www.alz.org.

Jack P. McIlvaine Sr.

Jack P. McIlvaine Sr., 90 years old, passed away September 29, 2020. He was born in Paulsboro and resided in New Jersey for 60 years. He lived in Bushkill, Pa., for four years and spent his final 16 years enjoying his friends and the warm weather in Sun City Center, Fla.

Jack was a Korean War Veteran in the Navy after graduating high school. He then went on to work for Dupont as a lab technician in research and development for 34 years and retired early to enjoy golf and bowling.

He is survived by his wife Edite ( Jendze); son, Jack P. McIlvaine Jr. of Sugarland, Teaxs; two granddaughters, Melissa and Lianna; three great-grandchildren: Brayden, Jack Paul, and Jacob, all residing in Texas; his sister, Jean Knabe, of New Jersey; step-daughter, Laura Dicerbo; and her children: Robert, Christopher and Nicholas, all from New Jersey.

Jack was very proud to serve his country and also encouraged the younger generation to do so.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He loved being surrounded by his nieces and nephews who have visited in the recent years.

Jack was cremated and will be buried with military honors on May 6 at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

Blasé S. Nicosia

Blasé S. Nicosia, 76, of Sun City Center, Fla., died suddenly Friday, October 2, 2020. He was predeceased by father, Blasé J. Nicosia, and mother, Rosemary Lane. Blasé is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie (Robson); and his precious daughter, Michelle (Steve Sherman). He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Susan Donoghue and her husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Raymond Werner (Judy Crowley); his cousin, Richard Gambino, who was like a brother to him; and many other family members.

Blasé was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, past Grand Knight and, most recently, faithful Navigator. He will also be greatly missed by his loyal pets whom he derived great pleasure in caring for each day.

Blasé’s Mass of Christian burial was at Prince of Peace Church in Sun City Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Janice Stevens

Janice Sue “Jan” Stevens, 78, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on October 3, 2020.

She is survived by Gene, her husband of 59 years. She is also survived by two children: Greg (Vicky) Stevens and Cheryl (Tim) Sugar; six grandchildren: Ryan, Jeff, Matt, Paige (Daniel), Rachel and Debbie; brother, Terry (Jean) Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Virginia Hill.

She was employed as an x-ray technician at the VA hospital for many years. She was an avid golfer and longtime member of Caloosa Country Club. She enjoyed painting, camping, going to the beach and spending time with her family.

A memorial service was held October 8, at 11 a.m. at the Sun City Center Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Elizabeth Waring

Elizabeth (Liz) Waring, wife of Harold J. Waring Jr., passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, in Sun City Center, Fla. She was born December 18, 1929, in Stamford, Conn., to the late Michael and Anna Marie O’Grady Moker. Liz and Harold were married on May 20, 1950, and just celebrated their 70th wedding Anniversary.

Liz worked for many years as a secretary for Peabody Engineering in Stamford, Conn. She loved her job and was so adored that she was nicknamed “cuddles” by her co-workers. Liz could often be found spending her winters skiing in Vermont and summers boating on Long Island Sound with her family and friends. Liz and Harold retired and moved to Riverview, Fla., where they have spent the last 30 years enjoying life. Liz was a member of the Summerfield Ladies Club, where she made lifelong friends. Liz was a dedicated fan of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by her loving daughter, Mary Lou Loh; her son in-law, Raymond J. Loh Sr.; and her sister, Ann Young. Liz’s greatest pleasure in life was her six grandchildren whom she loved beyond words: Julie (Stephen) Hinckley, Raymond J. Loh Jr., Michelle (Casey) Messer, Denise Waring, Terrence (Pamela) Loh and Jacqueline Waring. She was affectionately called “Gigi” by her 10 great-grandchildren who filled her heart with joy.

Liz was predeceased by her son, James J. Waring; her sister, Mary Persich; and her brother, Robert Moker. Liz lived the past 90 years to the fullest, and we were blessed to have had this beautiful woman in our lives. She was a shining star in our family and always ready to give her advice, whether you wanted it or not. We will miss her fierce determination, strong opinions and infectious giggle.

Private burial services will be held in Stamford, Conn., at a later date.