Tee up for ‘spooktacular’ chamber golf tourney Halloween day

Published on: October 8, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is planning some Halloween fun with its upcoming Trick or Tee Time Golf Tournament.

The ghoulish event, which is set for Oct. 31 at the Apollo Beach Golf Club, 801 Golf and Sea Blvd., will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and end around 1 p.m. The cost is $75 per player, which includes golf fees, cart, snacks, boxed lunch, water and adult beverages on the course. All area golfers are welcome.

Prizes will be awarded for the usual array of golf contests, i.e. closest to the hole, longest drive, etc., 1st, 2nd and last place and, for those who choose to wear one, best costume.

“Come spend Halloween on the green with us,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “We used to have events all the time, but our major events (Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival, Pigs in the Parking Lot, etc.) all had to be cancelled for 2020 due to the pandemic. There’s been a huge void.

“This golf tournament is a first step in giving some of our members a chance to gather safely in the community and do something together that’s fun and lighthearted,” she added. “For safety, we’re capping the event at 100 participants, and since it’s completely outdoors, masks are optional.”

Amanda Marrero, owner of Fringe Benefits Salon in Ruskin, is “stoked,” she said. “I’m so excited to be able to do something socially and to celebrate a holiday in a such a fun way. We’ve all been shut in with no way to connect for so long now that to be able to take part together in something unique and safe is amazing.

“I’m already working on my costume!”

In addition to golfing, the following business opportunities are available:

• Tombstone Hole Sponsor – $150 (signage as a featured sponsor on one hole);

• Haunted Ghost Sponsor – $300 (entry for two golfers plus a Tombstone Hole sponsorship);

• Frankenstein sponsor – $550 (entry for four golfers, sponsorship of an exclusive hole and a Haunted Ghost sponsorship;

• Graveyard Sponsor – $1,500 (includes Frankenstein sponsorship, name and logo on all marketing material and social media recognition. Special area on the course named after this sponsor;

• Halloween on the Green Title Sponsor – $2,500: Title of tourney renamed for presenting sponsor, entry for eight golfers, Tombstone sponsor at exclusive hole, name and logo on all tournament marketing material and social media recognition. VIP status on decorated carts.

The registration form for this haunting tournament is available to download on the chamber’s website at www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org. All checks should be made payable to the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and returned by email to melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or by U. S. mail to the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, 201 W. Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL 33570.

All proceeds will benefit the chamber.

“This is a great way to show your support for the chamber and all we do,” Davis said. “The holes will be dressed in tombstones! We’re all ready to laugh, be silly and have a good time.”

For more creepy details or to RSVP, call 813-645-1366.