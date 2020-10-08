Shutdown leads to Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners for south county entrepreneur

Published on: October 8, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In a world that calls for reimagining the possibilities after this pandemic’s blow to professional livelihoods, Grant Radcliffe has taken his turn of events to launch Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners in south Hillsborough County.

Intrigued by a Facebook video posted by his friend in Delaware, Radcliffe set out to investigate for himself the possibilities of starting a trash-bin cleaning business in Florida after he lost his job in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown in March.

“A majority of people have never heard of this service,” Ratcliffe said. “I was in the same position before I saw the video on Facebook. It’s very prevalent in the United Kingdom, where it’s done on a regular basis, but in the U.S. it’s a fairly new concept.”

The three-step process involves a top-of-the-line truck Ratcliffe bought from Sparkling Bins for a business he plans to grow for years to come. The three-step process leaves bins disinfected, sanitized and deodorized.

After Ratcliffe pressure-washes the outside of the bins with water only, a hydraulic pump lifts the bins up into the truck, where two high-pressure steam nozzles, with 360-degree cleaning heads, blast water at 220 degrees, paired with a disinfectant that “kills all festering bacteria, promoting true cleanliness.”

“It pretty much gets everything spotless,” Ratcliffe said. “If the cans are really bad, I add an eco-friendly degreaser. All of the water that is sprayed into the cans is self-contained. It all collects back into my truck, so there’s nothing left on the ground, which people greatly appreciate.”

Finishing up, Ratcliffe gives the bins a quick wipeout and inspection, “to see if there’s anything that might have been missed,” and then applies an “eco-friendly deodorizer spray with a citrus smell.”

Consider the alternative: Lugging bins out to the driveway, donning gloves, applying a bleach, grabbing a bush, scrubbing away, dumping it out and watching as the water runs off into the street and seeps into the ground.

Ratcliffe said his system is not harsh on the environment and that his truck has both clean and dirty water tanks. The dirty water is considered rainwater and back at the office is discarded into a sewer cleanout, Ratcliffe said. A fine screening process prevents larger pieces of trash from getting into the dirty water bin.

“I love it,” Ratcliffe said about his truck, which he said a videographer likened to a big Tonka truck. “It drives very well, and it handles great. It’s like a big toy with all the levers you get to pull.”

Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners launched this summer and already has a steady base of growing customers. The service area includes “basically the south shore area,” Ratcliffe said, including Apollo Beach, Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma and Sun City Center.

His new business builds upon Ratcliffe’s established skills in retail and sales, bolstered by his drive to find new pathways to success after facing the abrupt economic hardships of harsh pandemic times. Before and during the coronavirus shutdown in March, Ratcliffe worked in sales, and before that he owned a golf retail store in Brandon while working also as a firefighter.

“We were doing record years for three years in a row, and, literally overnight, I lost 90 percent of my customers because they had to shut down,” Ratcliffe said, about his sales job for a company specializing in providing custom shipping cases for businesses in the entertainment industry, including concert organizers, Disney World, Universal Studios and cruise lines. The cases were designed to hold such things as lighting equipment, speakers, soundboards, projectors and big plasma televisions.

“Many of these businesses are still shut down,” Ratcliffe added. “No one is touring anymore, so they’re not buying cases for their equipment.”

Losing his job “was very hard, it was very unexpected,” said Ratcliff, a married father of three young girls. “I was the number one sales person for the company. In my opinion, everything was going wonderfully. And the next thing I know there was no more work out there. It definitely took a hit on us.”

With a wife who was “100 percent supportive,” Radcliffe bought his truck and launched his high-tech trash-bin cleaning business.

Giving his assessment as both the owner and user of the business himself, “I’m a little biased,” Ratcliffe said. But one thing is certain, he added, “my garage smells 100 percent better.”

Visit www.TampaBayBinCleaners.com for more information. Sign up for monthly cleaning ($19.95), bi-monthly cleaning ($29.95), quarterly cleaning ($39.95) or a one-time cleaning ($25.00) for two cans, with an $8.50 charge for each additional can. Call 813-399-1931.