Obituaries for the week of Oct. 8, 2020

Elizabeth A. Burns

Published on: October 8, 2020

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Burns, 91, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 92nd birthday, in her home of 34 years in Sun City Center, Fla. She was born in Shelton, Conn., in Oct. of 1928 to Thomas F. and Ella (Kieley) Griffin. She was predeceased by her younger brother William Griffin.

She married Hugh L. Burns of Ansonia, Conn., on Sept. 10, 1949, at St. Joseph Church in Shelton, where she was a member for 29 years and a graduate of the school. Betty and Hugh were married for 61 years until his death in 2010. Moving to Needham, Mass., in 1956, she was a member of St. Joseph Church there for 30 years, serving as parish council secretary and school secretary.

Moving to Sun City Center in 1987, she was a member of Prince of Peace Church; sang in the choir; served as Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and taught CCD at Prince of Peace and St. Anne in Ruskin; and assisted Hugh in prison ministry. Together they served 12 years as Respect Life coordinators and founded the Tampa Bay Chapter of Voice of the Faithful.

In 1994 Betty and Hugh were recognized as the Knights of Columbus “Florida Family of the Year” at the state convention. They both volunteered on the security patrol in Sun City Center.

Betty also served six years as the emergency secretary in Sun City. Betty was a “cracker jack” secretary and had won many speed typing awards as a young woman. She was an avid bridge player and a great cook, whose specialty was leg of lamb with mint and roasted potatoes. Betty was a lover of large Bella Abzug hats and had an affinity for attracting lost souls and bringing them home for dinner.

She is survived by her three children: Rev. Hugh L. Burns, OP, of South Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y.; Betsy Burns of Sun City Center; and Ellen Avola and her husband Christopher of West Palm Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Wimauma, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

As her friend and former bridge partner, Pat Merker, wrote in a poem in her honor in 1999:

“We’re really glad to know her, she’s fun to have around, for while she lightens up each day, her feet are on the ground.”

Kevin Roy Minick

Kevin Roy Minick, age 61, lost his battle with cancer on September 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Kevin was born to Hugh and Dorthy Minick on February 9, 1959, Orlando, Fla. Kevin grew up in Apollo Beach, Fla., and married his wife of 21 years, Rosemary (Grooms) Minick, of Ruskin, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clay Minick, of Ruskin, Fla.; and sister, Cindy Burchett, of Ruskin, Fla. He is survived by his sister, Beverly (Minick) Stump, and husband, Jeff Stump; two nephews: Michael and Korey Stump, of Three Rivers, Mich.; also by his uncle, Bobby, and aunt, Sharon Collier, of W.V.; ex-wife, Rosemary (Grooms) Minick, of Ruskin, Fla.; and step-son, Aaron Grooms.

Kevin was a dedicated employee at Alford Construction in Tampa, Fla., for 34 years. We would like to thank everyone who was involved in his care in his time of need. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Louise Neam

Louise Neam passed away on May 18, 2020. The world lost a wonderful woman. To her family she was a great wife, mom and grandparent. Louise was born July 4, 1925, in Pottsville, Pa. Because of her birthdate, she was very patriotic. She loved the colors red, white and blue. During World War II, Louise was a member of a four-person civil defense speaking group called “The Flag Girls.” Nicknamed “The Champions of the Flag,” they toured and also sang patriotic songs.

Louise graduated in 1947 from Drexel Institute of Technology with a degree in Retail Management. She was honored with a listing in Who’s Who of American Colleges. That same year, she married the love of her life, Michael Neam, and, eventually, they settled in Huntington Station, N.Y. They raised three children. Louise was very involved in her children’s activities—den mother, Brownie leader, countless PTA roles, etc. She was always busy and brought her efficiency and organizational skills to all that she did.

In 1997 she and Michael moved to Kings Point where they were active until Michael’s death in 2014. A lifelong devout Lutheran, she was a member of the choir and bell choir at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and volunteered at South Bay Hospital for over 15 years. Louise’s lifelong hobbies included sewing, quilting, needlework, gardening, reading, bridge, boating, biking and many more. She loved to swim and continued until the age of 89!

Louise was always kind, pleasant, positive and helpful. She had a warm smile and thought the best of everyone. Truly, she reflected the values that she held deep in her heart. Louise leaves behind three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial for Louise later when we can safely gather to celebrate her life.

Dorothy Rumler

Dorothy Rumler, 97, of Wimauma, Fla., died Sept. 20, 2020. She was born in Camden, Tenn., May 20, 1923. Dorothy taught Hawaiian guitar after graduating high school. Shortly after marrying Fred Rumler on December 26, 1942, they moved to Florida where Dorothy worked for 30 years as a cafeteria manager for the Dade County School System. She was a member of the Wimauma Community Church of God.

Dorothy had many hobbies, including crocheting, singing in quartets and trios, playing steel guitar and accordion. She loved to cook and bake for friends and family. She learned to play the ukulele at the age of 90 and sang with the Ukuladies of Wimauma.

Dorothy is survived by her three loving children, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is entombed with her husband in Miami Memorial Park, Miami, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Charles B. Sparrow

Charles B. Sparrow, 86, of Kings Point passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at LifePath Hospice.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, his older brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law. He is survived by his son Robert of Jensen Beach, Fla.; sister, Joan Camelio, of Sun City Center, Fla.; brother Paul (Donna) Sparrow of Taunton, Mass.; granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Norwood, Mass., cemetery.

Donations may be made in Charles’s name to LifePath Hospice. Cremation handled by Southern Funeral Home.

Lt. Col Robert Stamper

Robert “Col. Bob” Stamper, 93, passed away quietly on September 20, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He was proud to serve our country, first as an enlisted man during World War II and then as an officer in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel and had a successful career afterwards working for the State of Ohio. Bob was fortunate to be able to retire relatively early from the state in 1987. Bob loved to travel, and he and Ila Jean made their second home in Florida. They returned often to Ohio to visit with children and grandchildren.

Bob was a devoted member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio, for over 50 years and attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church while in Florida. Bob knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with anybody, anywhere. Colonel Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Ila Jean; four sons: Case, Rob, Jim and John; and two daughters, Vanessa Tucker and Julie (Matt) Wolfe; as well as 14 grandchildren: Matthew (Erin) Stamper, Daniel (Jeremy) Stamper, Jennifer (Gary) Fish, Steven Stamper, Samantha Stamper, Michael Jacob, Aaron Tucker, Shane Tucker, Heather Stamper, Casey Stamper, Corey Tucker, Delaney Jacob, Allison Wolfe and Lauren Wolfe and one great-grandchild, Sydney Stamper.

If they choose, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to Colonel Bob’s favorite charity: My Warriors Place, 101 22nd Street, NW, Ruskin, FL 33570, or online: www.mywarriorsplace.com. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories or to send your condolences to the Stamper Family. Funeral was held in Hillard, Ohio.