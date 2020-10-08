Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

Published on: October 8, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Navigating Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period this year is going to be different, and it’s important for everyone to know how to do it.

“The best way is to see a professional, either virtually or face to face,” said Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet, who partners with Payant Insurance Solutions each year to work with area seniors. “Having someone who’s thoroughly familiar with Medicare and the changes it makes every year makes the process much easier.

“Medicare choices are confusing,” she continued. “There are so many options, and we can help you wade through all the pros and cons in determining what plan will best meet your needs and budget.”

Maisonet primarily promotes Medicare supplements, but she understands that not everyone can afford them.

“I believe in supplements because they are the richer benefit plans, offering no network restrictions on doctors and hospitals; no referral requirement; guaranteed renewal for life (regardless of health); and freedom of choice. They require a higher monthly outlay, but patients pay very few, if any, out-of-pocket costs for Medicare-approved medical services.

But there is never a one-size-fits-all situation,” she said.

Medicare Advantage Plans are a bundled, all-in-one alternative to original Medicare. They are offered by private insurance companies and are approved by Medicare.

“Advantage plans have lower premiums, many have lower co-pays and most include Part D drug costs, which make them appealing to some people,” she added. “Some of these plans even include limited vision and dental coverage. But depending on the plan, out-of-pocket patient responsibility can go up to as much as $10,000 per calendar year. And once you choose one, you’re stuck with it and its network of doctors, specialists and hospitals until the next annual enrollment period. It’s important to make sure the healthcare providers you see are part of that network.

“Everyone’s needs are different, which is why we look at all Medicare options,” Maisonet said.

Whether you’re new to Medicare, want to change your Medicare Advantage Plan or simply explore your options, Maisonet will be hosting a couple of free webinars at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom, Skype, What’s App or Facetime, Oct. 13, 15 and 16. Anyone eligible for Medicare is invited.

If interested in one of these virtual meetings, call her at 813-634-7001 or 813-416-5957, so she can email you a meeting ID. If you prefer, you can arrange a free, face-to-face personal consultation, either virtually or in person, by calling the same numbers.