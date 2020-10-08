Hunsader Farms 29th annual Pumpkin Festival

Published on: October 8, 2020

Hunsader Farms got its start in 1967 when three Hunsader brothers left their Wisconsin dairy farm to try their hands at growing vegetables in the sunny south. The brothers cleared the land by hand and planted their first crop ­— 80 acres of tomatoes. The operation prospered and grew and in 1990 was handed down to their sons, who gave it the name Hunsader Farms.

Through the years the family has added many events and activities in an effort to share with the community a little piece of its farming heritage. In 1990 the owners built the barn style Farm Market, followed by the petting zoo, craft and antique store, ice cream and gift shop, antiques barn and old town, western facade.

The 29th annual Pumpkin Festival is each Saturday and Sunday, now through Oct. 25.

Each day of the Pumpkin Festival consists of craft show, live music, live shows, pumpkins, charity pumpkin games, Pioneer Trades Village, hayrides, pony rides, chainsaw sculptor, corn maze $2, scarecrow displays, homemade ice cream, farm roasted sweet corn, rock climbing wall, power jump, petting zoo, barnyard playground, face painting, children’s train ride $2, big train ride $3, fresh produce, butterfly experience, frog jumping championship, zip line, food and much more.

Admission is $10, children 10 and under are free and parking is $5. Hunsader Farms is at 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Visit hunsaderfarms.com/pumpkin-festival.

Per Manatee County Mandates, masks will need to be worn inside buildings, on the hayride, train ride and swamp buggy ride. Masks will also need to be worn outside if social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. By visiting the Pumpkin Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.