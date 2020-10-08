Community-wide Ghoulish Golf Cart Parade

Sun Towers to host a community-wide

Ghoulish Golf Cart Parade

Published on: October 8, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Sun Towers Retirement Community is hosting something fun for greater Sun City Center seniors to do the day before Halloween. It’s the inaugural Ghoulish Golf Cart Parade, and everyone with a golf cart is invited to participate.

The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Sun Towers campus. Registration is at 2:30 p.m.

Carts embellished with Halloween-themed décor will line up in the parking lot behind the building. Signs will be posted to let participants know where to go.

“We’re excited to get everyone out of the house to participate in something fun and safe,” said organizer Debbie Caneen, Sun Towers director of admissions. “Everyone will be social distanced and encouraged to wear a mask. Our residents will be able to view the parade from their balconies as it proceeds around the building and through the portico.”

Five judges – Bob Sullivan, president of the Sun City Center Community Association; Julie Floyd, president of Samaritan Services; Cathy Edmisten, interim CEO of South Bay Hospital; David Floyd, president of the Sun City Center Men’s Club; and Lynne Conlan, executive director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce – will decide which cart is best decorated and award its owner $100. They will also choose a winner from those wearing a costume. That person will receive $50. There will also be giveaways, trick or treating and a prize drawing.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get out and have a good time doing something silly and joyful,” Floyd said. “After being stuck inside for months, it should be lots of fun.”

“If you have a golf cart, come join the parade, the more the merrier,” Caneen added. “We want both the participants and our residents to have a ghoulishly good time. I’m super excited to be able to throw a party!”

For more information, call her at 813-892-2990.