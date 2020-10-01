Obituaries for the week of Oct. 1, 2020

Patricia Kahle

Published on: October 1, 2020

Our mother, Patricia Raymond Kahle, left this world on August 28, 2020. We believe that she is at peace in Heaven, with the love of her life, Ray. Pat was born on January 19, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois; the youngest child of Joseph and Victoria Raymond.

Pat earned her BA in Education at Northern Illinois University, where she met Ray. Pat’s gleaming smile and good manners were like a magnet for Ray. They married a year later. Together they shared 65 years of marriage.

Pat enjoyed so many things in her life: music, animals, nature, traveling, entertaining, volunteering but mostly loved spending time with her husband, family and friends.

As a born teacher, Pat was a pioneer in educating children with Special Needs. She was instrumental in establishing the University Lab school for Special Needs at NIU in the1960’s. She made learning fun and natural for her own children, as well and for generations to come.

Pat leaves behind one sister, Dorothy Coens, and three daughters: Patricia Lynn Kahle, Janet Rae Wynn and Barbara Caputo; nine grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. She was especially fond of her sons- in-law: Gary, Chris and Dave, who were always there for her.

She will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla., on Nov. 6. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree, plant some flowers, listen to your favorite music or donate to your local Hospice Organization.

Diane King

Diane King of Chulavista Landing, Ruskin, Fla., passed away September 20, 2020. Diane was born September 15, 1957, in Denville, N.J. She grew up and lived in Rockaway Township, N.J., where she worked for Johanson’s Electronics for 20 plus years, had a deli and worked for Shop-Rite supermarkets. She moved to Ocala, Fla., in 2006, where she lived for seven years, before moving to Ruskin.

Diane was a spiritualist minister and had her own spiritual center in Landing, N.J. She was also a member of Unity SouthShore and had been with Unity for the past 14 years. She is survived by her husband, Roger Blom. The two were married in 2007 at the Unity Church in Ocala.

Diane was an artist in many mediums, from paintings to crafts to working with gourds, in which she had won first place prizes for her work. A memorial service date will be announced at a future time.

Edgar H. Rau Jr.

Aug. 2, 1924 – Sept. 23, 2020

Edgar H. Rau Jr., 96, of Sun City Center, passed away Sept. 23, 2020.

Edgar was a U.S. Air Force Bronze Star recipient who served in World War II, the Vietnam War and on Air Force One for Presidents Harry Truman through John F. Kennedy.

He is survived by daughter, Mary (Russell) Battaglia; grandson, Russell F. Battaglia Jr. (Leah); two great-granddaughters, Edaena and Brigit; six half-sisters and a wonderful aunt and her family.

He loved Florida from the 1960s to 2020, boating, fishing and dancing.

Rest in peace. We love you.

Mary Ellen Smalenski

Mary Ellen Smalenski passed away on September 20, 2020. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Stan; her children: Mary Ellen II, Richard Merwin, Jean Marie; her daughter, Katherine Ann, predeceased her on December 25, 2005; five grandchildren: Marissa, Michael, Alissa, Robert and Ashley; eight great-grandchildren: Braeden, Katelyn, Taylor, Ashton, Evan, Ava, Robert and Hunter.

Mary Ellen was born in Potsdam, N.Y., September 5, 1937. Her first husband, Richard Merwin Hodge predeceased her on August 11, 1971. Her brother James predeceased her in January 2006.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to LifePath Hospice, Ruskin, Fla., or the SCC Emergency Squad in Sun City Center, Fla. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.