Gannon University students learn through giving

Published on: October 1, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

An important part of the culture and student experience at Gannon University is reaching out to others through community service. On Sept. 19, 105 Ruskin campus students voluntarily spent their Saturday morning making a difference during G.I.V.E. (Gannon Invitation to Volunteer Everywhere) Day.

The event included five local service projects, three off campus and two on, organized by Gannon University administrator, Desi Herter, and Associate Professor Tania Flink. Some of the students went to My Warriors’ Place in Ruskin, some to Haven of Hope and others to Circle Pond Tiny Home community, where they performed tasks like laying gravel, landscaping, moving furniture, providing manual labor for the restoration of a community garden and doing yard work and cleaning.

Still others stayed on campus, either to reinvent their own community garden or complete tasks supporting 4 Goodness Sake, a local charity that collects donations of clothing, diapers and toys for families who foster children. Gannon has an on-site donation center to store its donations and provide a place for families to pick them up.

“We’ve done this every year since the campus opened in 2015,” said Herter, a site leader at My Warrior’s Place. “When we came here, we drove around and chatted with (representatives of) nonprofits and members of the community to establish their service needs.”

She mentioned that a few of the organizations served in past years were Camp Bayou, Mary & Martha House and the Tampa Bay Rehabilitation Center. Some of the charities Gannon University students help out provide unpaid field work placements for them as part of their programs.

“Mostly our students just want to be involved because they chose a university whose mission surrounds giving back to the community,” Herter said.

“We have an amazing group of students. “They are so hard-working and genuinely caring. That’s why we’ve been so successful here.”

This year’s recipients acknowledged their contributions.

“What the Gannon students did for us (in three to four hours) would have taken us weeks,” said Kelly Kowall, founder and president of My Warrior’s Place, a nonprofit retreat center for military members, veterans, first responders and their families. “We’re so grateful.”

Janet Smith, founder and president of Haven of Hope, a 501(c)3 faith-based support program for women transitioning from prison, agreed.

“We are so thankful for their coming,” she said. “We couldn’t have found a more hard-working group of students to help our ministry.”

And Debbie Caneen, owner of the Circle Pond Tiny Home Community, which provides workforce housing in Ruskin, felt blessed to have the help. “Gannon University students came when I needed them most,” she said. “I was involved in a bad car accident earlier this year and have been unable to do any work in our community garden myself. With their high energy and giving hearts, the students were able to complete the work in no time.”

Gannon University, a private, co-educational university based in Erie, Penn., has an almost 100-year academic and service tradition. Its Ruskin campus has more than 300 students studying graduate programs in the health professions.

For more information, call 813-658-4900.