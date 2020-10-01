Cathy Edmisten to head South Bay Hospital

Published on: October 1, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital has a new leader, and although her title may be temporary, she’s meeting the challenge head on.

Cathy Edmisten, 50, was recently named the hospital’s interim CEO by the HCA West Florida Division to replace former CEO Dan Bender, who recently stepped down from his position. A nationwide search is underway for a permanent successor.

Edmisten could very well end up in that role. Given her education, background in nursing and financial planning and nearly two years of experience as chief operating officer of Memorial Hospital in Tampa, the next step in the progression of her career would be to fill a CEO position. But that remains to be determined, and the search process could take some time.

Meanwhile, she’ll be serving as interim chief and continuing numerous initiatives started by Bender and the hospital team.

“My goal is to promote the services of South Bay Hospital to the community and continue the important relationships and partnerships we’ve established with it,” Edmisten said. “Our mission is to provide outstanding safe and compassionate care for every patient. We want to move forward with that and focus on how we can reimagine healthcare towards a common purpose down to the smallest detail.”

Edmisten has an Associate Degree in nursing from Pasco Hernando State College, a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration, an MBA from St. Leo University and 21 years of hands-on patient care as a nurse, director of emergency services and assistant chief nursing officer.

Board-certified in healthcare management, she is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, member of the Florida Emergency Nurse Association and a technical advisory committee member of Pasco Hernando State College. Edmisten is also a longtime Kiwanis Club member and supporter of the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.

“When I get involved in a community, it’s all or nothing,” she said. “I commit myself completely to making a difference.”

Edmiston briefly left health care, working as a financial planner for three years, before returning to the industry and HCA nine years ago.

“That hands-on experience in nursing and financial planning made her the perfect candidate for moving on to hospital operations,” said Lesley Lykins, South Bay Hospital director of public relations, communications, marketing and volunteer services. “She’s very encouraging, open to ideas and is seeking input from employees across the hospital on how we can improve even further.”

Her role as interim CEO will involve guiding strategy for the hospital and maintaining strong partnerships with the community and more than 200 physicians affiliated with South Bay and its emergency services partners, “especially now when they are asked to go so much above and beyond during the pandemic,” Lykins said. “She will also be critical in advancing our technical capabilities.”

Edmisten is looking forward to engaging with members of the community. She is scheduled to speak at the Oct. 6 meeting of the Sun City Center Rotary Club and Nov. 9 meeting of the Sun City Center Lions Club.

She is married, has four adult children and five grandchildren.