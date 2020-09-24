SCC physician provides A to Z patient care

Published on: September 24, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Dr. Kimberley Kleckner, M.D., finds immense satisfaction in providing the best possible patient care, both in preventing the advancement of disease and treating it, for seniors 65 and older.

As a board-certified primary care physician for VIPcare, she sees only managed-care patients, is incentivized to keep them healthy and limits herself to 10 to 12 patients per day. This means her appointments are scheduled for 30 minutes or an hour, depending on a patient’s needs.

“This enables me to establish relationships with my patients and provide them with the highest quality care,” she said. “I chose to work in Sun City Center because I wanted to do managed care and work with geriatric patients.

“I love this kind of medicine,” she continued. “With medicine moving the way it is, doctors need to be more involved in all aspects of patient care, including its cost for the patient and their transportation expenses. I feel managed care is the optimal way to practice medicine, since Medicare Advantage plans bring patient care back to the primary care doctor.”

In traditional, fee-for-service medicine, doctors are incentivized to see as many patients as possible to treat disease and conditions that have already manifested. At VIPcare, Kleckner’s objective as a primary care physician is to catch things in the early stages and either prevent or stop their progression.

“I don’t think (the former) is the way medicine should be practiced,” she said.

Kleckner enjoys taking care of a full range of patient needs, and patients are actually encouraged to call her or make an appointment with her first. If, out of necessity, they are seeing or need to see a specialist, she looks for notes from the physician involved after each visit to ensure consistency and continuity of care.

“Since coming to VIPcare, my joy for medicine has been renewed,” Kleckner said. “I sleep at night, knowing I’m able to provide thorough, comprehensive care. (Whenever possible), we want to keep patients out of the hospital.”

At her bright, spacious and spotless office at 139 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Suite 100, patients are seen for both routine and urgent care – physicals; well-woman exams; joint injections; diabetes, osteoporosis, weight and cholesterol management; minor skin procedures; and more. Same day appointments are available, as needed, and lab work, EKGs, ECHOs and screening ultrasounds are done on site. All CDC guidelines are followed.

Kleckner sees patients to diagnose what ails them, provides treatment and then follows up with a phone call two days later.

She and her staff are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a doctor is available after hours and on weekends, including holidays.

Even billing, referrals and authorizations are simplified and handled by specialized VIPcare departments, so the doctor and staff can fully focus on patient care.

Managed care insurance products from Aetna, BayCare, Florida Blue, Freedom, Optimum, Humana, United Healthcare (WellMed, AARP and UMR) and WellCare are accepted.

For an appointment, call 813-819-0300.

About the doctor

Kimberley Kleckner, 45, was born and raised in British Columbia, Canada. She graduated from St. George’s Medical School in Granada, West Indies, in 2012 and completed her residency in family medicine at Florida Hospital in Winter Park three years later.

She initially practiced medicine for four years in rural Washington state, where she did everything from delivering babies to performing minor surgical procedures. But the Sunshine State’s weather brought her back to Florida 12 months ago.

The doctor lives in Apollo Beach with her husband, Mike, and 16-year-old son, Trace. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, exercising and, of course, watching hockey.

VIPcare, formerly known as Florida Medical Associates, was founded in 2006. Its Sun City Center office opened in October 2019, with Kleckner as its sole practitioner.