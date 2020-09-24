Obituaries for the week of Sept. 24, 2020

Mark S. Bennett

Published on: September 24, 2020

On September 20, 2020, Mark S. Bennett of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away. He was the beloved husband of 18 years to Barbara Ann Barbaro. Mark served in the United States Air Force and enjoyed genealogy.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Sun City Center Funeral Home, and a service will follow at noon. Mark will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations in Mark’s honor to www.tunnels2towers.com. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Harry A. Clayton

Harry A. “Pap” Clayton went to be with the Lord, whom he loved to serve, on September 11, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with Alzheimers for three years. Harry was born in Waynesburg, Pa., on March 27, 1940, to the late Samuel S. Clayton and Marjorie Orndoff Clayton. He was preceded in death by Betty Ruth Davis, mother of Mark Allen Clayton (deceased).

He spent his early years in Pennsylvania, graduated from West Greene High School and attended West Virginia University. Harry worked the first 25 years for Coca Cola Bottling Company, starting as a route salesman in Lima, Ohio, and after many positions and locations, he retired as sr. vice president in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He then joined the Word Publishing Company in Waco, Texas, as vice president of Church Services. Word was later acquired by Thomas Nelson Publishing, requiring him to relocate to Nashville, Tenn., where he retired as sr. vice president of Multi Media in 2001.

Harry was an avid hunter, author and film producer. He loved helping young Christians enrich their faith and advance in the Christian publishing field. He was an ordained deacon in the Baptist Church, a Gideon and a member of several organizations. He spent his last 10 years in Sun City Center, where he met and married Lynn Fink. Harry loved being part of his church visitation and singing ministry to the local nursing homes.

Mr. Clayton is survived by his wife, Grace Lynn Fink-Clayton; one son, Michael Clayton (Julie) of Moundsville, W.V.; daughters: Dixie Clayton Smith of Moody, Texas; Wendy (Steven) Kluk of Kernersville, N.C.; and Kelley Massey of Dyersburg, Tenn. He has three step-children: Leslie (Tom) Premo, Tim (Meredith) Peterson and Matt (Samantha) Peterson. He has two half-brothers, David Robinson and Robert Robinson; and one-half sister, Rebecca Anderson. He has seven grandchildren; Corinne Clayton (Nathan) Greene; Brady Clayton, Michael Smith, Tyler (Ashley) Kluk, Ryan Kluk and Leeann Kluk and Braden Massey; and 12 step-grandchildren: Jacob, Jordan (Alicia), Jenna (Moises), Lindsay, Kaleigh, Logan, Noah, Cade, Gracelyn, Neyland, Jase and Emma Grace. He has 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Sun City Center, Fla. He requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas, Texas. The hospital address is 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Jerry Hale Fowler

Lieutenant Colonel, Jerry Hale Fowler, age 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away September 14, 2020, at St. Joseph hospital in Riverview, Fla. He was born in Gap Mills, W.Va., to Charlie and (Hale) Fowler on July 27, 1938, and raised in Narrows., where he graduated high school. He began work as a mathematics teacher after earning a bachelor’s degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and a master’s degree from Michigan State University. He later served two years active duty in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War as commanding officer of Artillery. He maintained a dual career in the U.S. Army Reserves, while working in Flint, Mich., as a high school mathematics teacher and golf coach.

Through his military service he obtained rank of Lieutenant Colonel and earned the Bronze Star for his leadership and exemplary service. He spent the majority of his professional life in Flint, while raising a family of three, along with his wife Marilyn Fowler (Horvath). He was a soft spoken yet whole-hearted man who led by example and touched many lives through a combination of his dedication to his church, work and family. He enjoyed the outdoors tremendously, as evidenced by many of his favorite hobbies: golf, gardening, boy scout leadership, and horseshoes and softball during retirement years. He also enjoyed photography, painting nature scenes and woodworking; he opened a picture framing shop in Narrows during his early retirement years.

He will be sadly missed, but he provided a life full of great memories for those he leaves behind. He is survived by his two brothers, Robert and CJ Fowler; three children: Jennifer Hart, James Fowle, and Jill Villarreal; and grandchildren: Abigail and Andrew Hart; Carter Fowler; and Juliana, Mickey and Amber Villarreal. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Robert McNamee

Robert (Bob) McNamee, 81, passed away July 29, 2020, at home in Apollo Beach. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on September 24, 1938. His wife Eleanor preceded him in death. Surviving Bob are his daughter, three sons, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one “soon to be” great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his extended family, which is his wife Constance, two bonus daughters, their husbands and two step-grandsons.

Bob was a beloved husband and an all around good man. He took pride in farming cattle and citrus trees in Plant City, Fla. He loved to travel and enjoyed fishing, kayaking and the mountains. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Anne Catholic Church.

He will truly be missed on earth but will be a “welcomed” addition in Heaven.

Happy Birthday in Heaven. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to the Covid-19 situation.

Donna M. Ward

Donna M. Ward of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on September 9, 2020, in her home.

Donna was born in South Milwaukee, Wis., to Ralph and Catherine (Look) Koss. She is survived by her brother Don, sister-in-law Kay, and aunt, Mary Look. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends with whom she shared many fun, loving, and crazy times. Former spouse, Peter Ward, passed away in 2015. No services. Prayers appreciated.

William Zuehlke

William “Bill” Zuehlke, 78, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Sun City Center, Fla. He was married on April 19, 1965, to his wife, Kathleen (Hays), and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together. Bill grew up in Chicago, Illinois, graduating from Morgan Park High School. He was a 1965 graduate of Southern Illinois University and received a Masters of Education from Northern Illinois University.

Bill had a distinguished 40 year career in public education, serving as a teacher, principal and then as a superintendent. Throughout his career he exhibited the highest level of character, integrity and leadership and was respected for his deep commitment to improving America’s public education system. Bill and Kathy moved to Sun City Center in 2019 to enjoy their retirement in Florida’s warm climate. Bill loved traveling, bridge and reading a good book.

Bill is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters Christine (Heri) and Lisa (Salgado); his sons-in-law, James Heri and Reene Salgado; and his grandchildren: Joshua, Danielle, Alicia, Bryan, Enrique and Carolyn.

A memorial service will be held in 2021 in Rantoul, Illinois. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to The Education Trust at edtrust.org/what-you-can-do/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society, Ruskin, Fla.