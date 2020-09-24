Motoring Tampa Bay

Nimble Genesis G70 luxury sedan is a bargain ride

Published on: September 24, 2020

By NITISH S. RELE

motoringtampabay@gmail.com

Yes, folks, the stick shift has not yet totally joined the dinosaurs. Admitted, the manual gearbox is rarely to be found in the cars of today and even scarcer among luxury sport sedans. Our kudos goes to Genesis for keeping the tradition alive so the driver can have better control, regardless of road conditions.

Introduced just last year, the entry-level Genesis G70 combines performance and luxury to result in an outstanding ride. The rear-wheel-drive car is equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged inline 4 cylinder engine, cranking out 252 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 260 pounds-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The winner of the 2019 North American and Motor Trend Car of the year awards, among several other accolades, delivers power to the rear wheels via a seamless 6-speed manual gearbox. Comfort, eco, sport and custom modes are available.

The long hood with short overhang meets a bold crest grille with the winged Genesis emblem, flanked by LED head and daytime running lights. Vertical tail lamps and chrome dual asymmetrical exhaust tips take up the rear. Step inside and you will discover generous sprinkles of brushed aluminum on the doors, console and pedals. Quilted Napa leather seats convey class. The floating but practical 8-inch touchscreen display for phone, navigation and audio is prominent. Pampering the occupants are dual auto a/c; leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering column; 7-inch electro-luminescent display for speedometer, tachometer, coolant temperature, fuel level, odometer and trip computer gauges; 12-way power driver and 8-way front-passenger seats; 60/40 rear seat; and much more.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, stability and traction control, rearview camera, forward collision avoidance and lane keep assist, blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights come at no extra cost.

This sleek and lavish Genesis is equipped with a commanding power train, well-appointed and classy cabin, and several safety features. And compared to its European rivals such as BMW and Audi, the G70 is an inexpensive ride.

GENESIS G70

Tires: P225/40R19 front; P255/35R19 rear

Wheelbase: 111.6 inches

Length: 184.5 inches

Width: 72.8 inches

Height: 55.1 inches

Weight: 3,580 pounds

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, rear

Steering: motor-driven electric power

Fuel capacity: 15.8 gallons

City: 22 mpg

Highway: 30 mpg

Base price: $35,450

www.genesis.com

Nitish S. Rele, editor/publisher of Motoring Tampa Bay (www.motoringtampabay.com) and Khaas Baat (www.khaasbaat.com), was an automotive editor/columnist for The Tampa Tribune.