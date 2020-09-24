Join us for a barbecue

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: September 24, 2020

On a scale not seen in many years, Americans, in the middle of this pandemic, are cooking more than ever.

Yes, we are using restaurant delivery services more and picking up our lunches and dinners from our favorite eateries. And, as our region continues to reopen, we are also safely eating out.

On the other hand, the demand for food from the grocery store has gone up, including – and I kid you not – for Hamburger Helper. According to an opinion piece in the New York Times, referencing a recent survey, 54 percent of respondents said they cook more than before the pandemic, 75 percent said they have become more confident in the kitchen and 51 percent said they will continue to cook more even after the pandemic has ended.

Interest in online cooking webinars, recipe websites and food blogs has spiked. Recipe writers and cookbook authors have become rock stars. It’s like this pandemic is a conspiracy to make some of us learn how to cook or at least be less fearful of that underused room. Have you become one with your kitchen yet?

So we all have to decide what our future relationships with our kitchens will be. But whatever your decision, I’m going to promise you a night off from cooking. The chamber will give you a hand. This night off from cooking is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 21, which is also Support Your Local Chamber Day.

And even though it is our day, here’s what we’re doing for you. On Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., the chamber is hosting a Dash and Dine. We have partnered with BubbaQue’s BBQ in Sun City Center to offer you a pre-boxed low contact dinner. Just purchase your dinners before Oct.13. Then show up in your car or golf cart to pick up your dinner and take it to your favorite place to eat — which may very well be your own kitchen. Some of the proceeds from the Dash and Dine will be given to some of our local businesses in need. So, you’ll be helping the chamber celebrate our day and also giving a hand to local businesses.

Here it is in a nutshell

When: Wednesday, October 21 from 4-6pm

Where: Still working on it…but it will be golf cart accessible

What: Pre-boxed dinner includes Chicken, Baked Beans, Cold Slaw and a Roll

Why: To support our businesses who have always been there for us.

Price: $11

Chamber Partner: BubbaQue’s BBQ

Deadline: Must reserve your dinners by Tuesday, October 13, by close of business.

And remember, you can order more than one. Are you a nice boss….or maybe even a great boss? Why not send your staff home with dinners of their own. Remember Bosses Day is coming up Oct. 10.

Hope you’ll help us celebrate Support Your Local Chamber Day. And, yes, I gotta find that location quickly!

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.