CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

The chamber is here when needed

Published on: September 17, 2020

Last September — which seems like ten years ago — I was complaining that big box stores had already hauled out their holiday decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Yep, in September. I was incensed. How dare they try to push me through the holidays. I call it Hallothanksmas syndrome — moving our holidays along way too quickly.

As much as I relish those holidays, let’s not rush things, although I’m not sure how they’ll look this year. Take Halloween with children running from house to house collecting candy from strangers. Not sure that’s workable, but at least the kids would be wearing masks. I’ll probably still buy the candy — for me.

Then there’s Thanksgiving. During this pandemic, every weekend seems like a foodfest. Hanging out indoors for so long, with access to too much food, we don’t need a food-based holiday, please! We already have a food-based daily life! I’ve been to the doctor and been on the scale. Ouch.

I think Christmas has the best chance of surviving with some normalcy. We all deserve presents for what we’ve been through this year. And I’ve heard that Black Friday will be early — I mean like now early. So there’s that.

But I digress. At the chamber, we will be celebrating our holidays one by one as they were meant to be celebrated. In the meantime, I’ll keep you posted about what October is going to look like in chamberland. If things go as planned, a few big announcements are coming your way soon. Just remember Sherell and I are here, as always, in our same location — although the building is now painted grey. Whatever you need, just ask the Chamber. That’s why we’re here. We’ve got great partners with Hillsborough County, along with The Florida and US Chambers providing us with relevant information for these times, and our members are at the ready to help you with their products and services. Talk to you soon.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.