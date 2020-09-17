SCC Photo Club announces winners

Published on: September 17, 2020

During the month of August, Sun City Center Photo Club photographers submitted digital images to be judged by the club’s very own, Rolf Sulzberger.

In the Digital Color category, at the Master Level, two photographers tied for first place, each receiving perfect scores. Harold Sisken received a gold award for Lovely To Look At and Pat Jones for Windy Day. At the Advanced Level, Ann Jacques received a perfect score for Sunrise In Monument Valley, and Gary Pate received a silver for Skyway.

At the Intermediate Level, Tom Bredesen received the gold award for Northern Oasis, and Barbara Klimczak received the silver for Swampy Reflection.

At the Unnasigned Level, Marcia Timmons received a perfect score for Missing Him. Five photographers tied for second place. Receiving the silver award were Jim Wheeler for Spoonbill, Robert Price with Unfurling Fern, Marcia Timmons with On Guard Duty, John Lampkin with Palmetto Skipper-Her Majesty and Patricia Laskowski with I’m Going Way Up There.

In the Monochrome Digital category, at the Master Level, Pat Jones received a silver award for Graceful Prima Ballerina.

At the Advanced Level, Bruno Graziano received the silver award for Forestport Falls II.

At the Intermediate Level, Barbara Klimczak received a perfect score for Overwhelmed 2 and also received the silver for Pandemic Reading Nook. At the Unassigned Level, Richard Cronk received the silver for Stick Horse.

In the Digital Creative category, at the Advanced level, Stan Lipski received the silver award for Moonlit Night.

At the Unassigned Level, Sherry Kalczynski received the gold for Flowers & Fantasy. Wayne Adams received the silver award for All Aboard.

In the Digital Documentary Category, at the Intermediate Level, Tom Bredesen received a perfect score for Hand Picked and also received the silver for Warbler Banding.

Congratulations to all of our club winners!

For more information about SCC Photo Club, visit www.photoclubscc.com/.