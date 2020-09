Florida’s summer sky

Published on: September 17, 2020

Florida’s summer sky

A beautiful sunrise over a Ruskin fish farm was captured by Tierinee Taylor, a third grade teacher at Wimauma Elementary. Summer storm clouds produce colorful sunrises and sunsets, especially when viewed over bodies of water. There are fewer tropical fish farms operating in southern Hillsborough County than there were in the boom years of the 1970s and ’80s, but the industry is making a comeback through new technology and digital sales.

TIERINEE TAYLOR PHOTO