New gymnastics academy in Apollo Beach

New gymnastics academy offers programs for boys and girls of all ages

Published on: September 10, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Apollo Beach Gymnastics Academy has only been open a month, but already it’s creating buzz in the South Shore community.

“This is a gym for both boys and girls, and we offer a fantastic program and have gender appropriate equipment for both,” said co-owner and marketing director Amanda Garte. “Our talented coaches, who have competed and coached in the sport for a combined total of more than 60 years, will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with children and teens of all ages and skill levels in both recreational and competitive gymnastics.”

Those coaches include co-owner Tammy McLean, her husband Todd, also a co-owner, and their 19-year-old daughter Sydney. All have been involved in gymnastics since they were children, and coaching aspiring gymnasts and developing athletes is their passion.

“Gymnastics is a self-esteem booster,” McLean said. “It builds strength, coordination, endurance and self-discipline. It also improves body awareness, balance, confidence and flexibility. It’s a great foundation for other sports.”

And its fun.

The Apollo Beach Gymnastics Academy offers a wide array of programs:

• Preschool Gymnastics

Diaper Daredevils (for walking toddlers to age 3); Preschool Gymnastics (for walking toddlers to age 5); and Sunrays (ages 4 and 5);

• Recreational Girls Gymnastics (for ages 6 and older)

Rookies; Beginner; and Advanced Beginner

• Recreational Boys Gymnastics (for ages 6 and older)

Lightning Boys; Buccaneer Boys; and Fly Boys

• Homeschool, Combo and Tumbling (for boys and girls ages 6 and older)

• Open Gym (preschool and homeschool)

• Developmental and Competitive Teams for both girls and boys

The gym is open Monday through Saturday per its class schedule. Details, times and pricing are available at www.theabgacademy.com. Adult classes are planned to start sometime in October.

Thus far, 80 children and teens are participating in the academy’s various programs.

Come take a look

The Apollo Beach Gymnastics Academy will host its grand opening at 6134 U.S. 41 N in the Waterside Shops of Apollo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will coincide with National Gymnastics Day.

To accommodate different age groups and follow CDC guidelines, the academy is asking parents to bring their children by the gym per the following schedule: 9 to 11 a.m., children ages 6 to 9; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., children and teens, 10 and older; and 1 to 3 p.m., kids ages 5 and younger. There will be activities on the trampoline, bars, rings and tumbling mats.

Vendors in the plaza have donated raffle items, things like gift certificates or coupons from Spine-ability Chiropractic, Playtime, Hungry Howie’s, Kuman Learning Center, Salt Fit Foods, Salty Shamrock, Grand Jete Dance, The Vibe Music Store, Bark ‘n Purr and many more.

Massimo’s Pizza will host Make Your Own Pizza for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The academy will also give away a free month of gymnastics.

All raffle proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, visit www.theabgacademy.com, email info@theabgacademy.com or call 813-640-3547. Information is also available on Instagram, @abgymnasticsacademy and Facebook.