Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home in Ruskin celebrates 30-year anniversary

Published on: September 10, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Not many owners of locally owned and operated businesses can say their companies have been around for three decades. But Joan Miller and her daughter, Kim Scott, can.

Miller and her children, Scott and Rick Razick, opened Dove Carpets in the Sun Point Shopping Center in 1990. Its reputation grew quickly, and with it came the need for more space. The original store went from 1,400 square feet to 3,000, when the family leased a larger space on the other side of the plaza. It grew by another 1,500 square feet before the business was moved in 2007 to a 6,000-square-foot building the family built at 2305 College Ave. (S.R. 674) in Ruskin.

Over the years, its name changed to reflect the company’s expanding products and services. About a year after it opened, Dove Carpets became Dove Carpets & Interiors. Then in 2001, the store was renamed Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, when it joined the Carpet One Floor & Home cooperative of more than 1,000 independently owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. Doing so gave Dove Carpets the ability to take advantage of the cooperative’s immense buying power to purchase all kinds of flooring products at lower prices and then pass the savings on to customers.

Friends LaRae Regis and her husband Bill have been customers of the family for more than 25 years, when Dove Carpets & Interiors was still in the Sun Point Shopping Center.

“We initially bought carpet from them, and over the years they helped us with tile work and window treatments when we built a custom home in Riverview,” she said. “When we moved to Sun City Center in 2005, they helped us remodel the home. They’ve also done lots of work in our rental homes.”

(Dove Carpet) “is part of this community,” she added. “You don’t stay in business for 30 years without being involved. (The family) is wonderful to work with; they stand behind their products; and they do everything they can to make their customers happy. They’re honest, hard-working, really good people.”

Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home is known for its quality products, fair pricing, excellent service, product warranties and satisfaction guarantee. That’s what has kept its business growing all these years.

“We attribute our success to the fact we’re a family owned business who’s been very blessed to have done this together through many ups and downs,” Scott said. “We’re only here through the grace of God.”

“Also being Italian, everyone is family,” Miller added.

The store offers six different cabinet lines in varying styles and price levels, plus quartz, granite and Formica countertops for the kitchen, bathroom and office. It carries a large selection of flooring, carpets, window treatments, custom draperies, bedspreads, backsplash tiles and more.

“We have tile that looks like wood and luxury vinyl planks that look like tile,” Miller said.

“Automated shades are at least 30 percent of our window treatment sales, and it’s growing,” Scott added. “We do full remodels and offer A to Z services from planning to installation. And we work with recommended contractors who can do things like move walls and change plumbing.”

Customer wants and needs are high priority at Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home.

“We’ve listened to the community all these years and have remodeled our entire showroom, specifically bringing in products to accommodate our customers,” Scott said. “It’s absolutely beautiful, esthetically pleasing and very easy for customers to navigate and understand what’s being offered.”

Additionally, the staff at Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home is like family. Some of its 13 employees and members of its four to five installation crews have been with the company for more than 15 years.

“In today’s environment, knowing this gives people peace of mind,” Scott said.

For the past nine years, Miller and Scott have been involved with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Building for America’s Bravest program, which builds Smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders with catastrophic injuries suffered on or after 911.

“We provide the showroom for them to select (Mohawk) products and the installation for the products at no charge,” Scott said.

The store also collects cash donations for the program and contributes food to area food banks.

Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home and its employees follow all CDC guidelines. Its Healthier Installation process involves the use of a HEPA vacuum to clean the slab after old flooring removal, and then spraying the surface with HealthinEx Antimicrobial Pre-Installation Treatment. The new flooring also gets HEPA vacuumed.

Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or a free consultation, call 813-645-8660 or visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.