Obituaries for the week of Sept. 10, 2020

Lois R. Barrett

Published on: September 9, 2020

Lois R. Barrett, 82, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on August 07, 2020, surrounded by family after an 11 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore and in November of 1957 married Jerome E. Barrett (Jerry) and enjoyed 62 years with him. Lois is survived by her loving husband; four children: Michelle, Ellen (Curtis), Jerome Jr. (Karen) and Eric (Suzette); seven grandchildren: Justin (Kara), Allison, Kyle, Jessica, Jake, Benjamin and Lexie; two sisters, Lorraine (Richard) and Phyllis (Donald); two brothers, Raymond (Raylene) and Lawrence (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Marie, and her parents, Hilda R. LIppa and Lawrence E. Barger Sr.

A memorial will be held at Prince of Peace Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573, on September 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 33607, or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.

Fern “Bobbi” Sears Burnette

Fern Burnette, better known as “Bobbi” to many of her friends and acquaintances, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital after a long illness. A resident of Hazel Green, Ala., at the time of her death, she was 63 years of age.

Born in New Bedford, Mass., Bobbi moved at an early age with her mother and stepfather to Brandon, Fla. There, she grew up and attended public schools, graduating from Brandon High School.

After graduating, she married and gave birth to a son, Brian, whom she and her first husband raised. The family lived for some time in Tennessee, but she always considered herself a “Florida girl” and was happy when they returned to Brandon, Fla. Subsequently, Bobbi held secretarial positions at an insurance company and for Hillsborough County.

When her first marriage ended, Bobbi started a new life in Kings Point, Sun City Center. She quickly made friends and joined in many social activities. Her bright and ready smile put everyone at ease and assured that no one remained a stranger to her. Bobbi served in the SCC Emergency Squad and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Bank and for many years was a caregiver and companion to a resident at the Homewood Assisted Living and Memory Care facilities.

Bobbi loved to cook and was a huge fan of the Cooking Channel. Purses and shoes were among her passions. It seems she had a different purse for every occasion. And Bobbi never saw a pair of shoes she did not like; the higher the heel or platform, the more outrageous the style, the more she liked them. As time passed, her collection grew. Once asked why she had so much luggage for a short trip, she replied, “Well, the big suitcase is for my shoes!”

Bobbi loved karaoke and often teamed up with her good friend Cheryle to perform “California Dreaming”. Bobbi will be particularly remembered for her dancing at Rockin’ Rendevous where her friends agreed that, “She had ‘the music’ in her,” and for her performances at the annual Kings Point Lip Sync shows. Her creative costumes and lip sync performances were always memorable. Her costume creativity also was on display at events such as Mardi Gras, St. Paddy’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Halloween, and her costumes often won prizes.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Randy Smith, of Hazel Green, Ala.; her son, Brian Burnette, of Brandon, Fla.; brothers: Gary Grace of Middletown, R.I.; Russell Mott of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Paul Noel (Mechele) of Conway, New Hampshire; and her beloved grandson, Brandon Burnette, of Brandon, Fla.

When Covid 19 restrictions permit, a Celebration of Life will be held in Kings Point.

Marilyn L. Chevalier

Marilyn Loretta Chevalier, age 89, of Sun City Center, Fla., returned to her heavenly home on August 11, 2020. Marilyn was born to parents, Alfred and Josephine Madden, in Montreal, Canada, on June 18, 1931. She is predeceased by her sister Betty and brothers, Lee and John.

Marilyn is survived by four sons: Paul (Lynn), Steve (Kathy), James (JoEllen) and Mark (Nancy); nine grandchildren: Kristy (Tony), Cory (Kathy), Katie (John), John, Kyle, Alyssa, Betsy, Mike and Laura; sisters-in-law, Barb Madden and Judy Madden; and nephews: Jay and Paul (Marlene) Madden, Richard (Diane), Bob (MaryAnne) and David (Marian) Dettra.

Marilyn worked as an administrative assistant at the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany, New York. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Church, was an avid player of bridge and mahjong. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She is now together in Heaven with the love of her life, her husband Chuck.

She will be missed dearly by her loved ones, both family and friends.

A mass rejoicing Marilyn’s life will be celebrated at a future date to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the Chevalier family requests memorial contributions be made to The Sun City Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, or to sponsor a wreath with the Wreaths Across America, Sarasota National Cemetery, through the Family and Friends of Sarasota National Cemetery Inc. (FL0250) |23366| at https://sarasotawreaths.com/.

Arrangements were entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.

Anthony Marinello

Anthony (Tony) Marinello, long time resident of Kings Point, Sun City Center, passed away peacefully in Palm Harbor, Fla., on August 25, 2020, at the young age of 77. Predeceased by loving wife Lillian, he leaves behind beloved daughter Megan; beloved step-children: Theresa, Michael and William; and brother, Frank Jr. He was loved dearly and will be missed by all. His motto: Forever stay open, curious, fearless, transparent & willing to be & Love being exactly who you are.

Rosamond Nicolson

Rosamond Nicolson was born October 18, 1922, in Little Massingham, Kings Lynn, England, and passed May 03, 2020, at age 97, in Spring, Texas. Parents John and Ida Mary West, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, England.

Her education was at Little Massingham School and Fakenham Academy, then onto Murdins Secretarial School. Her first job was a law firm in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England.

Joined WRAF: Woman’s Royal Air Force, 1941-1944, England

Assigned to work with US Eighth Air Force in England as a spotter to identify US bombers returning or not returning from their bombing mission on Nazi German targets

Rosamond came to America as a World War II bride in March 1946 with her six-month-old son Russell. Mary, her daughter, was born a couple of years later. Home was Osterville, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod for most of her life. Life long friends were other British wives she met over the years coming from the same background.

Rosamond worked as a legal secretary for 34 years in Hyannis, Massachusetts, for Daniel Fern. She retired and married Douglas J. Nicolson, originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1981. Happily married for the next 24 years until Douglas’s passing in 2005. They became snowbirds, summers in Dennis Port, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod and winters in Kings Point, Sun City Center, Fla., retirement community.

They were very active in the Cape Cod community for years, volunteering at the Dennis Port Thrift Shop, Brits Club, which put on dances and entertainment along with lobster lunches. She was an avid gardener and prize winner in Japanese Floral arrangements. Loved music and entertaining their friends with her famous cocktail parties. They were members of Christ Church Episcopal in Harwich Port, Massachusetts. They traveled to England and Scotland for many years to see friends, family, along with countless cruises. In King’s Point, Sun City Center, Fla., she was always on the go with lawn bowling, Tai Chi, chorus line dancing, ball room dancing, along with exercise class and potluck dinners. Her church family was St. John the Divine Episcopal Church with Father Lee, her favorite. She commented many times she was busier retired than when she was working. She was always off and running with her best friend and confidant, Beryl. Her ongoing companions were Beryl and Dorothy, calling themselves “The Three Musketeers,” always up to something. Dorothy passed in 2015. My mother was teasingly referred to as the “Queen,” referencing Queen Elizabeth. Her always perfectly coiffured hair and distinct English demeanor made her unmatched.

In June 2015 she was moved from Florida to Texas to be near her daughter Mary. She was in different care facilities till her passing in May 2020. Her faithful and beloved caregiver Diana was by her side for those five years. You are in our hearts forever.

Rosamond was predeceased by her parents, John and Ida West. She is survived by her sister, Jill Hubbard; niece, Sonia Hubbard; and nephew, Neil Hubbard, of Kings Lynn Norfolk, England. Survivors include her children, Russell Milne and wife and daughter, Mary Midkiff; Douglas’s children: Donald Nicolson and wife Ginny, Annapolis, MD; Sandra Nicolson passed 1983; grandchildren: Jayne, Josh and Justin; great-grandchildren: Parker, Hayden and Tinley, all of Houston, Texas.

Rosamond will be joining her husband Douglas in the Memorial Garden of Christ Church Episcopal, Harwich Port, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod at a later date.

Carl F. Swann

Carl F. Swann died August 3, 2020, at the age of 83 in Bradenton, Fla.

Carl leaves behind a wife, Ann Swann; two brothers, Max Swann and Gene Swann; three children: Kelly Swann, Ray Swann and Karen Swann; and one grandchild.

Services will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Griffith-Cline Funeral Home.

Thomas Tunney

Thomas Tunney of Sun City Center, Fla., found peace on Sept. 1, 2020.

He was born in Iron Mountain, Mich., on May 12, 1951, to Thomas G. Tunney and Delores (Belongia) Tunney.

He attended local schools and graduated from Kingsford High School. He left Michigan and moved to Kenosha, Wis. He lived there until 1983 when he moved to Florida.

He worked in the building trades for many years and as a welder for Harloff Farms in Manatee County, Fla. After a move to Naples, Fla., in 2002, he worked for Del Webb properties until retirement.

On March 28, 1998, he married his wife Patricia (Trish) in Bradenton, Fla. They loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises and road trips.

He is survived and missed by his wife Patricia; his mother Delores; three brothers: Jerome, Gene and Greg. He is also survived by four step-children: Stephanie, Amy, Daniel and Jeff; six step-grandchildren: Austen, Jessamyn, Ronan, Sophie, Kyra and Ava. They will all miss their Papa Tom and his lollipop jar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas G. Tunney, and his sister Eyelyn.