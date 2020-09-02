Rotarians embrace conservation challenge

Published on: September 2, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Rotarians worldwide have embraced supporting the environment as a focus area, which is great news to Betty Jo Tompkins, executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District and a member of the Rotary Club of Brandon South Global, which meets virtually and includes many Riverview and south county members.

According to Rotary officials, more than $18 million in Rotary Foundation grant funding has been allocated to environment-related projects over the past five years. Creating a focus to support the environment “will give Rotary members even more ways to bring about positive change in the world and increase our impact.”

“It’s fabulous,” Tompkins said, about the latest focus area, which joins six others: promoting peace; fighting disease; providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene; saving mothers and children; supporting education; and growing local economies.

“It’s not that Rotary Clubs have not been doing environmental conservation projects for years, but now we’re bringing that more to the forefront,” said Tompkins, who is a past district governor of Rotary International District 6890, which covers Hillsborough, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties, and is one of 520 districts worldwide.

“What makes this unique is Rotary’s Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group [ESRAG], which has members from all different parts of the world, people who have a commitment to conservation and environmental issues,” Tompkins said. “We’re now looking at the issue from a local, national and international perspective.”

Before becoming HSWCD’s executive director, Tompkins served as an elected HSWCD supervisor, following in the footsteps of both her husband and her son, who also were elected supervisors. All three served as board chairs.

“As a family we’ve always been interested in agriculture, the environment and conservation, so Hillsborough soil and water was just something we naturally gravitated to,” said Tompkins, who today continues her work in posthumous memory of both her husband and son, Chris and Christopher Tompkins.

Founded locally in 1964, the HSWCD, along with some 3,000 districts nationwide, traces its roots to the Dust Bowl of the 1930’s, when severe dust storms greatly damaged the ecology and agriculture of the American and Canadian prairies. Congress met to address the issue and created the establishment of conservation districts nationwide.

In 2016, the HSWCD, chaired by Mark Proctor, established the Hillsborough 100 Conservation Challenge.It continues to this day as a touchstone for environmental protection and conservation activism, involving churches, schools, clubs, businesses, governmental entities, nonprofits, individuals and more in such things as road and river cleanups, tree plantings, recycling and gardening of all kinds.

“Our mission is to educate the public living in inner city, urban, suburban and rural communities on why conservation is everybody’s business,” Tompkins said.

“We already have some Rotary clubs involved in this effort, so this is a chance now, with Rotary’s international focus, for us to get even more involvement,” Tompkins said, noting as well the involvement of other local service clubs, including Kiwanis, Lions and Civitan.

“We aim to grow the challenge, just like we did with the Lipman Garden Challenge Hillsborough 100 action project, which started in 12 middle and high schools and this year has expanded to 26 schools,” Tompkins said.

Conservation and environmental awareness fits into the four-way test that every Rotarian recites by heart at every meeting: Is it true? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“The premise of Rotary is service above self, from the smallest local projects all the way up to massive international programs, with polio eradication being the largest undertaking of Rotary,” Tompkins said. “We have not wiped out polio in the entire world, but there’s only a couple spots that are left, and we’re working on them.”

Meanwhile, the Rotary Club of Brandon South Global meets weekly and virtually Monday nights from 6 to 7 p.m., joining a strong lineup of Tampa Bay area Rotary clubs, which traditionally meet in person at a set location, typically over lunch or dinner.

“A few years ago we became a virtual club, and it’s been well-received,” Tompkins said, noting the decrease in cost and traffic time as key attractors, while the breadth of the group is a plus as well, with the potential to draw members from throughout the state, nation and world. As Tompkins put it, “You don’t have to be right here in Tampa Bay to be a part of our club.”

For more on how to join Rotary Club of Brandon South Global, how to participate in the Hillsborough 100 Conservation Challenge and how to learn more about the HSWCD, call Tompkins at 813-477-8332 or email: bjt6890@yahoo.com.