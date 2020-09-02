Obituaries for the week of September 3, 2020

Marilyn L. Chevalier

Published on: September 2, 2020

Marilyn Loretta Chevalier, age 89, of Sun City Center, Fla., returned to her heavenly home on August 11, 2020. Marilyn was born to parents, Alfred and Josephine Madden, in Montreal, Canada, on June 18, 1931. She is predeceased by her sister Betty and brothers, Lee and John.

Marilyn is survived by four sons: Paul (Lynn), Steve (Kathy), James (JoEllen) and Mark (Nancy); nine grandchildren: Kristy (Tony), Cory (Kathy), Katie (John), John, Kyle, Alyssa, Betsy, Mike and Laura; sisters-in-law, Barb Madden and Judy Madden; and nephews: Jay and Paul (Marlene) Madden, Richard (Diane), Bob (MaryAnne) and David (Marian) Dettra.

Marilyn worked as an administrative assistant at the Capital District Psychiatric Center in Albany, New York. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Church, was an avid player of Bridge and Mahjong. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She is now together in Heaven with the love of her life, her husband Chuck.

She will be missed dearly by her loved ones, both family and friends.

A mass rejoicing Marilyn’s life will be celebrated at a future date to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the Chevalier family requests memorial contributions be made to The Sun City Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, Fl. 33573, or to sponsor a wreath with the Wreaths Across America, Sarasota National Cemetery, through the Family and Friends of Sarasota National Cemetery Inc. (FL0250) |23366| at https://sarasotawreaths.com/.

Arrangements were entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.

Billy Charles Liles

Billy Charles Liles of Sun City Center, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior August 26 at 5:40 pm. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family very much. He served the Lord from the age of 21 when he asked Christ into his life. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955 thru 1959.

He enjoyed sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and being a witness to the lost. During his ministry he started a church in Webster, Texas, and pastored the Southside Baptist Church in South St. Paul, Minnesota. He also was the associate pastor at the First Baptist Church of Ruskin, Florida, for 30 Years. Additionally, he was involved in the Tropical Fish Industry for over 20 years.

He is survived by his dear wife, Phyllis Yelton Liles, of Sun City Center, Fla.; his two sons and their wives, Marc and Renee Liles of Apollo Beach, Fla. and David and Ginny Liles of Lakeland, Fla.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his extended family, which includes four stepsons, their wives and numerous step-grandchildren. He will truly be missed here on earth but will be a welcomed addition in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Billy’s name to LifePath Hospice www.chaptershealth.org or Alzheimer’s Disease research brightfocus.org/ADRCalendar.

Vickie Pietz

Vickie Pietz, nee Violet Hadden Norman, passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 96. Fortunately, one of her daughters was able to be at her side. Vickie was born in Montrose, Scotland, to John and Mary Norman. Surviving Vickie are her daughters: Linda Hughes of Sun City Center, Pamela Kerstetter of Apollo Beach, Penny Dierickx of Ruskin, Tammy Meier (Mark) of Highlands Ranch, CO; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Also preceding were her loving husband, LeRoy (Lee); her son Roy; her daughter Patricia Melrose (Douglas); and two grandchildren.

Vickie was an Orthopedic TB nurse in Edinburgh during World War II and recalled walking the building roofs spotting for enemy planes, the constant blackouts and siblings being sent to strangers’ farms for protection. Vickie met her husband when he brought his fellow RCAF pilots to St. Andrews for golf. Vickie and Lee married in St. Giles Cathedral, and Lee went back to the war. Vickie migrated to Canada on the Ile de France, which had been commandeered as a troop ship.

Vickie and Lee immigrated to Pittsburgh and spent 25 wonderful years there. When they moved to Detroit, they left two daughters behind. When they moved from Detroit to Chicago, they left another two daughters behind. But in Chicago the last two left them for Colorado.

Vickie enjoyed her career in the retail shoe industry. She managed a Naturalizer Shoe store and was the buyer for three stores. Vickie moved to Sun City Center from Chicago in the late 90’s and immediately joined the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. She took up golf, Bingo, Bunco and Mah Jongg. Vickie passed some of her pandemic “free time” playing cards and Mah Jongg with her daughters, even learning to play online. There will be no memorial service due to the Covid-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. Arrangements by

Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Donald Tanner

Donald (Don ) Tanner, 91, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital South after being ill for a year.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty, of 48 years and his beloved cat Foots. He was the former owner of Western Auto before buying R&W Auto Parts in Gibsonton in 1972. He took pride in his business and relished the many friends he made during his business years before retiring in 2000 to enjoy his love of fishing in Steinhatchee with friends.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at the International Independent Showmans Association, 6915 Riverview Dr. Please dress casual. Don didn’t love dressing up. All friends are welcome.