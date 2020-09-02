For Janice Bayruns, life’s blessings need to be shared

Published on: September 2, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Apollo Beach resident Janice Bayruns wakes up every morning thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on her with gratitude for all she’s been given. It’s something she’s done all her life, and it’s what fundamentally drives her to “do the right thing in the world.”

“I learned a long time ago that gratitude is not a passive state of mind,” she said. “It’s a verb, an act, something that you do. I’ve been so blessed, so I, in turn, bless other people through giving.”

Many people know Bayruns as a co-owner of FirstLight HomeCare franchises in southern Hillsborough County, Manatee County and Tampa, a company known for its compassionate in-home care for the elderly and caregiver support. After being laid off by a skilled nursing facility in 2012 when it merged with another company and downsized staff, she, Richard Case and his wife, Michelle, decided to start a private-duty homecare company of their own.

“We vetted all the franchises out there and chose FirstLight HomeCare because the company was fresh and new, and we shared its core values of authentic giving, caring and empathy,” Bayruns said. “Its owners have been so supportive, both then and now.”

Bayruns’ personal experience as the primary caregiver of her aging father motivated her to get involved in the industry.

In 1997, a massive stroke left him completely paralyzed and unable to communicate. After nine months of occupational, physical, speech and cognitive therapy, he was able to function with cuing. Bayruns moved him from New Jersey to an assisted living in Florida, where he continued all his therapies and, after a few years, he was able to independently do all his activities of daily living.

When she felt comfortable enough, she moved him into a duplex in Kings Point, with the assistance and supervision of private duty caregivers.

“He was never able to do things like drive again or write checks, and his speech was very limited,” she said. “I remained his primary caregiver, and we developed our own form of communication.”

Ultimately, she became disenchanted with the level of care he was receiving. She kept changing companies to find more consistent care and finally turned to a friend of 17 years, Kristi Campbell, who owns Home Instead Senior Care of Brandon.

“As an adult child, Janice was extremely giving to her father,” Campbell said. “She did everything, gave everything for him. “She’s always willing to lend a hand, always the first one to say, ‘What do you need? What can I do? And how can I help?’ I was happy to give her a hand when she turned to me for help.”

It was a big step for Bayruns.

“I realized that the wear and tear of caregiving took its toll, and I needed help,” she said. “I had lost my sense of self, my identity. I gave up hobbies, relationships, my social life…everything.”

With Campbell’s help, she was able get her life back.

After starting FirstLight HomeCare, Bayruns’ dad became a client, which enabled her to continue overseeing his care in assisted living with the help of her own caregivers.

Eventually, he went to Palm Garden skilled nursing facility, where he passed away three years ago.

“The three things that got me through 20 years of care giving for my dad were the realization I needed to reach out for help, having a sense of humor in even the most difficult of circumstances and wine,” Bayruns said. “I do what I do because of the stressed-out caregiver. That’s my true passion. Of course, I care deeply about the elderly, the people we serve. We want them to have the highest quality of life possible.”

Giving beyond the job

Of course, many know Bayruns for her commitment to her gifts of time and resources to the community, things from donating to the artist who created the mural on the front of the Firehouse Cultural Center and serving on its board to donating her entire stimulus check and then some to charities like Seeds of Hope Food Bank and Another Round, Another Rally, an organization supporting workers in the hospitality industry. She financially supports Campbell’s Be a Santa to a Senior project every year and gives of her time and talents.

“I’ve known Janice about 10 years,” said Sun City Center resident Debbie Caneen. “She’s truly dedicated to caring for seniors and caregivers and very generous with her time and financial support to the community.”

Over the years, Bayruns has served on the American Heart Association and Museum of Science & Industry boards, as a nature guide for the National Estuary program, as a volunteer diver for the Florida Aquarium and more. She’s currently an active member of the Greater Riverview, Sun City Center Area and South Tampa chambers of commerce and member of the Senior Connections Center board.

“I love giving back; I love being a part of the community,” she said. “But most of the giving I do isn’t overt and known by others. I just do it because I want to.”

In her spare time, Bayruns loves anything “in, under or above the water,” activities like kayaking, fishing and diving. (She’s a certified cave diver.)

She has a degree in art and is an active artist and wine connoisseur. After her father died, she earned three certifications in wine, something she had always wanted to do. She has a 300-plus bottle, climate-controlled wine room in her home.

“I’ve probably tasted thousands of wines,” Bayruns said. “Wine is not just about drinking it. It’s about its history, where it comes from, the people who make it, the science behind it. To me, it’s a great unifier that brings people together.”

Bayruns works hard, but she now knows the importance balancing work with play.

“With Janice, it’s never about her; it’s always about someone else,” said Jill Andrew, another longtime friend. “Having lived the experience and walked in a caregiver’s shoes, she knows what it’s like for both the patient and caregiver. She’s a wonderful example for me and others. She’s my rock.”

“On a personal note, Janice is a lot of fun,” Caneen added. “Not many people jump in a puddle in the rain with a smile on their face. She does, and she inspires me to do fun things, too.”