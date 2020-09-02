Cracker Barrel Old Country Store open

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opens in Gibsonton-Riverview

Store creates approximately 120 jobs; David Gomez named general manager

Published on: September 2, 2020

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® opened its doors Aug. 31 to residents in the South Shore area who will experience a restaurant that combines dining and shopping as a seamless experience in a relaxing, comfortable environment.

Cracker Barrel’s 60th store in Florida is part of its plan to deliver the unique experience that has made the brand so beloved across the country. Cracker Barrel’s new store at 9370 Theatre Drive in Gibsonton has created approximately 120 full and part-time jobs in the area.

“My team and I look forward to bringing yet another Cracker Barrel location to the Sunshine State,” said General Manager David Gomez. “We have eagerly awaited this day and are excited to finally be able to open our doors and bring our mission of Pleasing People to life in the Riverview and Gibsonton area.”

At Cracker Barrel, breakfast is available all day with lunch and dinner options beginning at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel serves homestyle meals prepared from scratch like homemade chicken n’ dumplins as well as its new signature, craveable dinner classics like Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, Country Fried Pork Chops, Pot Roast Supper and Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham. Each Cracker Barrel location is decorated with authentic artifacts, memorabilia and signage collected by a team of Americana experts. In the Gibsonton-Riverview location, Cracker Barrel’s new store celebrates the history and culture of the area through decorative walls that pay homage to the state’s agriculture and fishing industries.

Cracker Barrel continues to navigate through the current environment and is doing all it can to keep employees and guests safe in these unprecedented times facing COVID-19. The company has begun to safely – and in coordination with local and state direction – open existing and new dining rooms. Cracker Barrel believes that each of us has a role to play as we collectively do our part to ensure the health and safety of those around us. To learn what actions the company is taking and what it is asking of guests, visit crackerbarrel.com/response.

The store is open Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and is located at 9370 Theatre Drive, Gibsonton 33534 (at the intersection of I-75 and Gibsonton Drive).Traditional pickup, contactless delivery and curbside pickup options are also available by ordering through the Cracker Barrel mobile app or at crackerbarrel.com.

To keep up with the latest news on the store, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crackerbarrel.riverview/.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.