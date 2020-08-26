Obituaries for the week of August 27, 2020

Erika K. Angelucci

Published on: August 26, 2020

Erika Katrina Angelucci of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away at LifePath Hospice House after a short illness. She was born July 4, 1924, and passed on August 16, 2020, at the age of 96.

She was predeceased by her husband, Geno. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Winter; grandchildren: Traci Robinson, Larry Rathbun III and Kimberly Rathbun; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was a member of United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

Burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

A local memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Patricia M. Darby

Patricia Mary Darby, 73, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 15. Patricia was born on the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She had a deep passion for fostering senior dogs and a love of all animals, traveling, karaoke and researching family history.

Patricia is pre deceased by her parents, Mary and Lester Hoppins; as well as her husband, Dean Darby. She is survived by her four children: Brian Doherty, Kevin Doherty, Sean Doherty and Kerry Miller. She also leaves behind her brother, Daniel Hoppins; and his children: Laleña, Daniel, Jesse and Jack; as well as her grandchildren: Aedan, Katelyn, Brendan, Julia and Adeline.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cause close to her heart, Vintage Paws Sanctuary, or another animal rescue organization of your choice. “Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

John J. Garcia

John Joseph Garcia passed away August 8 in Sun City Center, Fla. Born in Bronx, N.Y., he served in the EOD Division of the US Air Force for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sara Garciam; and her three children, Mark (Silvana Papa) Smith, Kimberly (George) Donaldson and Sherri (Frank) Hohenhouse; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister, Carmen Garcia.

John, a retired USAF veteran, will be laid to rest at Florida National, Bushnell, on August 26. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Ryan E. Huffman

It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman announces her sudden departure from the earth plane, due to a stroke, on August 11, 2020, at the age of 41 years.

Ryan was born blonde-haired, blue-eyed and perfect from the start on September 19, 1978, in Pikeville, K.Y. She grew up in Lillington, N.C., and graduated from Harnett Central High School and East North Carolina University, where she earned a degree in Psychology. Ryan worked with her husband, Jason, in growing their company, Two Rivers Design and Fabrication.

Ryan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jason; her parents, Rebecca Miller Boucher and John Edward Cochran; grandparents, James and Mary Catherine Miller; mother-in-law, Gwen Huffman; and her adoring brother Jordan and his wife Denneny. Ryan was predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Audrey Cochran; and her father-in-law, Pell Huffman. She will forever remain in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A private celebration of Ryan’s life will be held. Donations in Ryan’s memory may be made to the Dorchester Animal Shelter at dorchesterpaws.org.

William R. Hulme

William R. Hulme died suddenly, August 15, 2020. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Jan Hulme. Survived by brothers Francis (Carol), Paul (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews.

He will be interred in the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing, may contribute to Special Olympics Florida, P.O. Box 120128, Clermont, FL 34712-0128. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Nancy F. Meissner

Nancy Fay Meissner, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Her brightness and exuberance will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Nancy was born in 1933 in Evanston, Illinois, to Eunice and Lawrence Fay, and grew up in Laporte, Indiana, graduating at the top of her high school class. Nancy attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and graduated with honors, receiving a BS in speech pathology. In June of 1955, Nancy married Roger Fredrick Meissner, a marriage that spanned 65 years, 11 States (some more than once), Germany and St. Croix.

Her passions were many. She loved music of all kinds. She enjoyed playing the piano and her bass fiddle and relished her time as part of the bell choir. Her mastery of the written and spoken word was displayed through countless letters, poems, newsletters and by her legendary Scrabble skills. Nancy loved her career in helping others with their speech impediments, recovery from brain injury or mental impairment and was loved by the countless people she touched over the 40 years in her profession. While always active, her power and grace were best exemplified underwater. She participated in the Senior Olympics, Swim Dancing competitions and celebrated her 80th birthday swimming with the dolphins. She loved gardening, reading and giving back to her community. As an Army officer’s wife and amazing mother, she could navigate any obstacle put before her and her family.

She loved living in Sun City Center for the past 32 years and participated in many musical groups, including the South Shore Symphony, charitable and religious organizations and never wasted time in welcoming new members and neighbors. She will be missed for many reasons, including her beautiful smile, ease at conversation and sincere interest in everyone whom she knew.

Nancy leaves behind her husband, Roger Meissner; younger Sister, Debi Fay Broeker; her two daughters, Karen “KC” Chilton of SCC and Kathy Hornak of Houston; and four grandchildren: Brittany “Alex” Chilton, Greg Hornak, Carley Hornak and Tyler Chilton. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eunice and Lawrence Fay; and her younger brother, Dr. Todd Fay.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you would, please support Beth-El Farmworker Ministry of Wimauma www.beth-el.org

Nancy will rest in eternity in her beloved hometown of LaPorte, Indiana.