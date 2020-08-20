Veterans continuing to serve — quietly

Veterans continuing to serve — quietly

Published on: August 20, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

It took less than 18 months after Sun City Center’s opening, in January 1962, for the community’s first “war vet organization” to be formed. The World War I Barracks was chartered on June 14, 1963. That group of WWI vets is no longer with us, but there is no shortage of groups for area veterans of conflicts spanning the past six decades.

During this pandemic, although many meeting sites are closed and large in-person gatherings curtailed, veterans are still pouring their heart and soul into helping others. They are continuing to serve, albeit with operations scaled down in many cases, and by no means have their efforts come to a screeching halt. Here is a look at activities of some of the major groups in this area.

American Legion: Chartered December 2, 1966, Post 246 in Sun City Center was the community’s second “war vet” organization. It normally meets monthly in the SCC Community Hall but has suspended meetings since the site was shuttered in March. Leaders are planning to meet in September for officer installation if a location is available. Contact (Jim Wendell): Jw3nd3ii@gmail.com

Military Officers of America (MOAA): The last chapter-sponsored gathering was the Massing of the Colors March 8 this year when 30 units participated and about 150 attended. Since then the board has met monthly, primarily via Zoom, to conduct chapter and national MOAA business. Highlights of the past few months include a difficult cancellation of the SCC Memorial Day Ceremony and approving one honorary membership (William Hodges) and a donation to My Warrior’s Place. A monthly newsletter for members continues to provide insight into national and local military and veteran issues. Contact (Jim Haney): jhhaney1@gmail.com

Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW): Member meetings are being held via Zoom, and there is work on developing plans for the new fiscal year that started July 1. It’s two major initiatives are expanding the Youth Education programs and recruiting within the new neighborhoods surrounding Sun City Center. The group is also working on integrating into the chapter members and programs formerly conducted by the Bradenton and Miami chapters which have closed. Contact (Vern Elarth): vjelarth@tampabay.rr.com

Marine Corps League: The Riverview Detachment 1226 is holding monthly meetings practicing appropriate COVID-19 precautions. Fundraising has been limited to selling raffle tickets for the Scholarship Fund. The Honor Guard has conducted seven military honors at local cemeteries/funeral homes, American Legion and VFW for WWII and homeless veterans. The group also sends get well letters and follows up with sick members. Contact (Walt Raysick): wraysick@verizon.net

Navy Seabee Veterans of America: This group is no longer holding meetings or fundraising events, but thanks to generous donations, Island X-16 SCC Chapter is continuing to help veterans needing financial assistance. A primary focus for the chapter is Liberty Manor for Veterans, a network of six residences for homeless veterans. The goal is transitional, supported housing and working with veterans to attain self-sufficiency. Contact (Frank Stulic): seabee744@gmail.com

Vietnam Veterans of America: The chapter is having monthly meetings via ZOOM and has made several noteworthy donations directly to needy veterans as well as to the following organizations: My Warrior’s Place, James A. Haley VA Medical Center for veteran haircuts and online games in the Recreation Therapy Department, VA Bay Pines for the National Service office, Veterans Memorial Park for a memorial bench, JROTC for all Cadet of the Year finalists. In addition, the chapter donated food planned for a cancelled car show to a local church, and AMVETS Post 44 and presented awards (remotely) to JROTC students. It also contributed funds to replace a veteran’s floor, and a member (Jim Stacy) donated labor to help in the project. Contact (Jim Fletcher): jamesmfletcher@aol.com

Disabled American Veterans: The DAV service officers are working on an appointment basis with veterans and/or their family members. Transportation via the DAV van to James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa is on hold, however, until the VA lifts operational restrictions. The chapter is hopeful that a September meeting can take place if a safe location can be found. Zoom meetings were held in May and June before being suspended for July and August, which is normal for the chapter. Contact (Steven Kistler): kistler.dav110@gmail.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW): Ruskin Memorial Post 6287 is open and serving meals to members and spouses Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To protect its members, guests are requested to follow COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, but masks are not required as it is a private club. Email Pat Barr cmd@vfw6287.org.

In addition to these groups, there are numerous others reaching out to the 104,000 Hillsborough County veterans striving to keep the American patriotic spirit alive. These vets deserve our respect for their service and can learn much about benefits due them on the Veterans Corner Radio podcast. It is also a radio program that began on Sun Radio in Sun City Center and is now aired on four stations.

Note: For your planning, there will be no Military Ball or Veterans Day Ceremony in SCC this year. These are two events traditionally held to recognize Veterans Day (Nov. 11).