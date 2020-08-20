Sun City Center Emergency Squad receives national award

Sun City Center Emergency Squad receives national award

Published on: August 20, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Emergency squad has received plenty of accolades over the years from the community, county and state but never from a national organization.

That will change on Aug. 26 when it will be officially named the 2020 Volunteer EMS Service of the Year by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and EMS World. The recognition is being made as part of the 2020 EMS Awards of Excellence.

The squad will soon receive a plaque and $1,000.

“Honoring such a robust and generous volunteer organization like the Sun City Center Emergency Squad is really a no-brainer,” said Hilary Gates, NRP, M.A. Ed., senior editorial and program director. “The fact that these retired volunteers give back to their community is what makes them stand out as admirable and worthy of recognition. In particular, EMS World was impressed with the Sun City Center volunteers’ dedication to training their own community for hurricane preparedness, bystander CPR, stop the bleed (program) and fall prevention. They are going a long way to help improve the health and wellness of their community.”

Emergency squad representatives are over the moon about the award. “One of my favorite things to do is brag about the squad and what we do,” said Chief Mike Bardell. “But that’s no exaggeration because the teams prove me right every day. With Covid-19 and given what we knew about the virus’ affecting seniors in a very bad way, I thought we might be forced to shut down operations. However, I found out how dedicated to this community our volunteers are, even when it came to risking their own personal safety.

“The one thing (we do) better than others is that we listen to the patient,” he continued. “We may not be able to solve their particular problem, but our listening comforts them and shows them they are not alone.”

The Sun City Center Emergency Squad is the last all-volunteer, free basic-life-support ambulance service in Florida. Its more than 400 volunteers, including roughly 140 emergency medical technicians and emergency medical responders, serves a senior community of approximately 30,000 residents during the winter and 22,000 during the summer. “We are a unique organization, since most of our volunteers are retired residents, themselves,” said Robin Watt, asst. chief, public relations. “Their average age is 72.”

The squad has four ambulances and two wheelchair vans, which provide transportation to medical appointments for residents who are wheelchair bound, Watt added.

“We average 5,000 ambulance calls per year and another 1,000 for wheelchair van runs with an annual operational budget of $450,000. That money is raised through a fall fundraising campaign and regular donations from the community. No public funding is accepted,” Watt said.

In addition to ambulance and van transportation for wheelchair-bound residents, the squad also loans out wheelchairs, canes and walkers and provides free blood pressure screening during office hours.

It hosts annual educational health symposiums and provides leadership in the community’s hurricane/disaster planning.

Bardell initiated and facilitated the creation of a local network of senior facilities to help their leaders understand the need for coordinated communication during a disaster. As a result, each facility purchased a radio, which is maintained by the squad, for use during times when land lines or cell towers are down.

“We have an amazing community and a truly great organization,” Watt said. “I know our volunteers are very deserving of this recognition and are very excited to receive the award.”