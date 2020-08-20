Desperate times…

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Desperate times…

Published on: August 20, 2020

Desperate times call for desperate measures somebody once said. Well, here we are in those desperate times. Two of the most highly anticipated events sponsored by the Sun City Center Area Chamber are the Spring and Fall Expos. The Spring Expo in early March went off without a hitch. But with the advent of the Coronavirus and the suspended event schedule at the Expo’s location – The Sun City Center Community Hall – no such luck for our Fall Expo.

Enter the reimagined Fall Expo on Friday, August 28th from 9 am to 1 pm. Join The Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce as we pivot to our new Fall Expo. We’re holding a Drive-Through Expo in the Prince of Peace Catholic Church parking lot.

The first 500 people who drive through this free event will receive a goodie bag filled with valuable information from our chamber members. This information will help let you know what products and services are available to you in our region. We’ll even have a few members on site to wave you on through! And to help you enjoy the drive through, we’ve got music from the Sunset Social Club.

Come by car or golf cart – your choice. Just enter the parking lot on Valley Forge Road and exit at the rear of the parking lot. One bag per vehicle. But here’s a huge hint for those driving through: In random goodie bags, there will be prizes- the kind you want to win-so look carefully through those bags.

We will see you there on August 28, rain or shine. We’ll be there. All in all, you’re supporting our local businesses. And for that, I say, “Thank you.”

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.