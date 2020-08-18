Obituaries for the week of Aug. 20, 2020

Sonja B. Davidson

Published on: August 18, 2020

Sonja Barnetta Davidson, “The Sunshine Lady,” of Apollo Beach, Fla., was born February 22, 1939, and passed away August 13, 2020, at 81 years old.

She was a member of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club, Top’s, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Red Hat’s.

She is survived by her children: Elinor (Chris) Gonzalez, husband Robert; Charles Davidson Jr.; Sonja Burnham Jr., husband Kevin; and Theresa Davidson; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Services will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 5416 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11.

Zachary R. Leonardelli

Zachary Ryan Leonardelli of Ruskin, Florida, left this Earth suddenly. Zac’s Sunrise was June 26, 1997, in Portsmouth, Virginia; Sunset, August 8, 2020, in Ruskin, Florida, at the tender age of 23.

Zac was a beautiful man who loved his family and close friends. He loved and adored his precious daughter, Aubrey. He found true love with Maggie. He was an amazing guitarist and lyrics writer. He and his uncle Rick are jamming together in heaven. He loved to go fishing. He loved to skateboard to put fear in his parents. He liked watching True Crimes on Netflix. He loved going out to eat with his family. He would always happily and enthusiastically say, “Hi, Grandma,” when he talked to his Grandma Judy on the phone. He enjoyed watching sports with his dad, and sometimes would go to the golf course with his pops. He loved to be with his mom. He loved Maggie and Aubs. Forever missed. Never forgotten. Always loved. We will see you and hug you, again.

Survived by his loving parents, Ed and Sandi Leonardelli; daughter, Aubrey Leonardelli; grandparents: Judy Leonardelli, Joseph Cheatem and Thelma Zacharias; girlfriend, Maggie Dugan; uncles: Doug Case, Mike Case, David Leonardelli and Dominic Leonardelli; aunts, Debbie Case and Dr. Heather Case; cousins: Kayla Leonardelli, Vannessa Case and Emma Case; great-aunts, Sandra Adams and Rhonda Fraizer; and great-uncle, Ronald Adams. Loved by so many others.

Donations may be made to Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Restoring Our Reefs at https://give.wildlifeflorida.org/give/219350/#!/donation/checkout in lieu of flowers.