School reopening roadblocks persist

School reopening roadblocks persist

Published on: August 13, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Just how difficult decisive decision-making has become in these pandemic times is best illustrated in the never-ending debate over if, when and how to open schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

As the issue plays out throughout the country, the issues back home in Hillsborough County, the nation’s seventh-largest public school district, illustrate the angst, anger, frustration and hopes of a community desperate for absolutes in a world not able to give them.

Complicating the issue further, school officials this week worked to address a letter from Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran; it noted his “grave concerns” over the school board’s Aug. 6 vote to assign all students to eLearning for the first four weeks of school, which previously had been pushed back from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

Corcoran said the board’s “district-wide decision directly contradicts the district’s reopening plan,” which had been approved by the state and included measures to ensure parents could choose “the education modality that best suits their children’s needs, including in-person instruction, consistent with public safety.” Meanwhile, the state’s executive order, against which Hillsborough’s reopening plan passed muster, is being questioned, as well, in a lawsuit brought by the state’s teacher’s union. The Florida Education Association contends the order is unconstitutional because school officials are required to ensure a safe learning environment.

With students, parents and teachers back in limbo over this year’s school reopening, there are even more pressing issues to consider, observers say, including whether the state’s economy could be saved without a return to traditional schooling and whether the loss of school funding could eventually put Florida public schools in a funding deficit amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

There’s no question deeply held beliefs fuel the debate over reopening schools. The pubic comment period before the start of Hillsborough’s Aug. 6 school board meeting drew 51 speakers, followed by a panel of medical officials invited to share their views and data on incidence of cases, testing and positivity rates, hospital occupancy rates, age-related risks and how best to counter the spread of the novel virus, by wearing a mask, keeping your social distance, robust sanitization and effective contact tracing.

Speakers, touting their “pro-choice” stance, said they are willing to place their bets and hope for the best, balancing the odds of sickness and death against the real or expected struggles with unemployment, income loss, anxiety, depression or worse, including child abuse and trafficking. Speakers brought up, as well, the plight of students with special needs, the kids who depend on school nutrition services for subsidized meals daily and the “digital divide” that leaves behind children at home with no computers or Internet access.

“We understand you can’t guarantee our health in a school building, nor can you guarantee that thousands of students can deal with the stress of eLearning on their own,” said speaker number two, a teacher named Nicole. “We can all have the option to choose. I may be stressed and overwhelmed, but I’m not scared, and my classroom is ready for students.”

Speaker number seven, a teacher named Alex, offered a counterpoint. “The sacrifices we are making today are only temporary compared to the long-term consequences our students and teachers could suffer as a result of catching the virus,” he said. “Can you live with a vote that puts our community at higher risk?”

Superintendent Addison Davis chimed in with the latest survey results from students and parents concerning their intent to go back to brick-and-mortar schooling. School officials separated responses into three categories (brick and mortar, eLearning and Hillsborough Virtual School K-12), but when combined as only two (going back to school buildings or learning online at home), the results show pretty much a split vote, with responses received on behalf of 84 percent of the school system’s 182,322 students enrolled in K-12. In all, 49.49 percent of the 153,796 respondents chose brick and mortar, while 50.54 percent chose either eLearning (44.2 percent) or HVK12 (6.34 percent).

Board members voted 5-2 on Aug. 6 to start the school year with four weeks of eLearning, then to reassess the situation at their Sept. 8 board meeting. Melissa Snively, school board chairwoman, and Cindy Stuart, school board member, cast the dissenting votes. School officials had until Friday, Aug. 14 to submit an amended plan to the state, noting that such a plan should not be a “district-wide decision,” but rather a “school-by-school, grade-by-grade and classroom-by-classroom analysis.”

Should it be determined that “not a single student can receive in-person instruction at a school facility,” school officials were to “provide a reasoned explanation to support that finding, citing the specific health and safety guidance you are relying upon.”

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County remains in a “sustained uncontrolled level of transmission,” according to Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Hillsborough County Department of Health, in his remarks at the Aug. 6 meeting.

To view the Aug. 6 school board meeting and transcript, visit: www.schoolboard.hcpswebcasts.com.