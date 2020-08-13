Obituaries for the week of Aug. 13, 2020

Joann Cartwright

Published on: August 13, 2020

We would like to announce the passing of Joann Cartwright on July 27, 2020.

Joann was born in Tennessee and lived in Sun City Center, Florida for 35 years. She enjoyed life to the fullest, and now she is together with the love of her life, her husband George

She will be missed dearly by her love ones.

George Elwood Gross

George Elwood Gross died on Thursday, July 30, at home in Sun City Center, Florida, where he had resided since 2001. Born in 1937, he was originally from Wyoming, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and later resided in Harding, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Stella and Donald C. Gross Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years as an aircraft handler, finishing his tour of duty on the USS Intrepid, which is now a sea, air and space museum in New York City.

He was involved in the family business, AFM Company, a machine shop. In later years he and his brother Donald formed AFM Equipment Company, a lawn and garden retail store in Plains.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald C. Gross Jr. in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann (Peal) Gross; son, George E. Gross Jr. and wife Denise of Forkston Township; daughter, Carole (Gross) Pearce and husband David of Valrico, Florida; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters: Dorothy Clarke of State College, Janet Harris of Wyoming, numerous nieces and nephews.

George enjoyed fishing and hunting in his earlier years. However, his passion was flying his Piper Cherokee.

A military ceremony will be held at a later date in Florida at Bushnell National Cemetery.

Brian V. Mathes

Brian V. Mathes, born Dec. 17, 1940, in Onondaga County, Syracuse, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, at home. Ongoing health issues that had plagued him in his later years won the battle.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a photographer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La with an honorable discharge in 1967.

He leaves behind his wife, Antonetta; brother, Steven Mathes (wife Lona); daughter, Michele Byas; several grandchildren and nephews.

Following cremation, a grave- side service will be held in New Hampshire.

Harvey K. Wade

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Harvey K. Wade, loving husband and father of two children and two grandchildren, passed away at age 81, from complications of COVID-19. He was born to parents Gilbert and Awilda Wade, on December 5, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio. He went on to marry Barbara Kennedy, the love of his life, on October 5, 1957, who survives him. Harvey is also survived by his sibling, Paul T.; daughter Karin; as well as his grandchildren, Edward and Christine. Harvey was predeceased by parents, Gilbert and Awilda; sister, Ruth Ellen; and son Terrance.

Harvey was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Harvey lived a fulfilling life as a loving father, a caring brother, a nurturing husband and a friend to many. He blended his enthusiasm for nature with his creative side, taking photographs of the world landscapes around him. He enjoyed photography as a hobby while also making his career working as a manufacturer’s representative in the photography Industry. He was an avid traveler and went to places such as Key West, Cancun and European locations, including Germany and Switzerland. Harvey was a talented sailor for years and enjoyed cruising his boat, Persuader, along Lake Erie.

Later in life with his wife Barbara, they pursued their dream of retreating to Sun City Center, Fla. There they spent 14 wonderful years, exploring the Tampa Bay area together and making memories with friends and family. Harvey will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.