If I could only have two shrubs in my landscape…

Published on: August 13, 2020

One would be firebush or scarlet bush (hamelia patens). This is a Florida native that produces orange-red tubular flowers most of the year. Not only is it a beautiful landscape addition, it attracts birds, butterflies and hummingbirds. What more can you ask for? This shrub prefers full sun to partial shade. In full sun, it flowers the most, although some consider the foliage (yellow/orange) to be less attractive. Foliage in the shade is green. Mine generally die back to the ground in the winter, but the roots sprout quickly when the weather warms.

It grows quickly and can reach a height of 5 to 20 feet and spread of 5 to 8 feet. Be sure to give it room to grow. Firebush performs well as a border plant, an accent, for screening an area or in a massive planting ­— providing there is sufficient space. Prune as you see fit. This shrub prefers well-to-medium-well-drained soil moisture, has medium drought tolerance and low-to-no salt tolerance. It is easy to propagate using cuttings or fresh seeds. The fruits/seeds are black and fleshy and attract birds. Seeds are suited for bird and human consumption, although I have never eaten any…yet. For more information on this plant, see https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/fp237.

The second shrub that is a must have in my landscape is beautyberry (callicarpa americana). It prefers part sun/part shade and does well in full shade. However, I have some that are in nearly full sun and perform quite well. This native plant can reach a height and spread of 6 to 7 feet. Beautyberry can be used as a border plant, in mass planting, naturalized or in large containers. Allow for sufficient space. It prefers well-drained soil moisture, has high drought tolerance and low-to-no salt tolerance. Beautyberry is deciduous, and from spring through fall produces purple/light purple flowers, which provide small fruits for wildlife. There is a beautyberry variety (callicarpus americana var. lactea) that produces white flowers and fruits, which are also quite attractive in the landscape. Propagation is from seeds or cuttings. For more information, see edis.ifas.ufl.edu/fp090.

If site conditions are right, firebush and beautyberry are two Florida native must-haves. They are strikingly beautiful, and maintenance is simple. If you are like me, and you cannot stop at two, check out the University of Florida’s website to learn more about Florida Natives, https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/native-plants/. Visit the calendar of events, https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/, for gardening workshops and other educational opportunities. If you have questions, contact the extension office at 813-744-5519.

Lynn Barber, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Agent, University of Florida/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County.