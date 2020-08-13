Freedom Plaza to host drop-by event to benefit Security Patrol

Freedom Plaza to host drop-by event to benefit Sun City Center Security Patrol

Published on: August 13, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Security Patrol raffles off a new golf cart every year to raise funds in support of its mission to be the eyes and ears of the community. Its representatives go to all kinds of public events to interact with residents and sell raffle tickets.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not possible this year, so the patrol is hoping area businesses and other organizations will step up and allow its people to bring the cart and provide a place for them to set up a table.

Freedom Plaza is the first to do so.

According to Connie Lesko, of Freedom Plaza’s Retired Officers Corp, the senior lifecare community will host a drop-by event at Freedom Fairways from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 to support the patrol. It will give both Sun City Center and Freedom Plaza residents an opportunity to purchase tickets and also win a tropical-themed basket valued at $100.

“Everyone who stops by (wearing a mask and social distancing) to buy a raffle ticket can enter the drawing for a beautiful basket,” Lesko said. “Anyone who purchases $50 in tickets will receive a free round of golf to play at Freedom Fairways, when it reopens.”

The 18-hole, executive course is at 3932 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center. It’s transferable, so it would make a nice gift, even if you don’t play golf.

“And anyone who purchases $100 in tickets will get a free foursome,” she added.

Both rounds include the use of a golf cart.

Cookies and cold beverages will be served at the event.

“We’re always pleased when we can partner with one of these great community organizations that serve the residents of Sun City Center,” Lesko said.

Needing help

The Sun City Center Security Patrol serves residents 365 days a year by patrolling its streets and reporting any suspicious activity to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Its work is vital, said HCSO Community Service Deputy Jeff Merry.

“Sun City Center has the lowest crime rate in Hillsborough County, in large part due to the security patrol,” he said. “It gives us more people to see something and say something at a time when our resources are at a premium.

“Its volunteers help us with crowd and traffic control at large events in the community and is a before-and-after disaster resource. They do a lot for this community.”

The annual golf-cart raffle, beyond the patrol’s annual appeal, is its largest fundraiser. Due to the pandemic and the lack of events going on this year, that effort is a “bit behind right now,” said Security Patrol Chief Fred Fiedler. “Due to shut-downs, we missed the annual 4th of July celebration this year and other opportunities that we normally have.”

But with the community’s help, the raffle can get back on track quickly.

“We usually raise about double the amount that we pay for the golf cart,” Fiedler said, adding this year’s cart, a 2020 Evolution, was purchased for the discounted price of $7,000 from Barry Klawans, owner of Sun City Center Golf Carts.

The suggested donation for raffle tickets is $5 each, $20 for five, $50 for 15 or $100 for 30. Purchases can be made Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the patrol office, 1225 Pebble Beach Blvd. N. The raffle isn’t limited to residents. Members of surrounding communities may also participate.

The drawing for the cart will take place Dec. 11.

Next year, the Sun City Center Security Patrol will celebrate its 40th anniversary. Its volunteers currently drive random routes throughout the community in three-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Including snowbirds, the patrol has 460 volunteers.

For more information on tickets or the patrol, to donate or to volunteer, call 813-642-2020 or visit www.sccpatrol.org.